South Orange swears in new chief of police, pays tribute to first black officer

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On March 31, South Orange swore in Ernesto Morillo as chief of police, making him the first Afro-Latino and person of color to earn the rank of chief in the South Orange Police Department.

Rather than focus on his amazing story and accomplishment, he used his time to honor Officer Henry T. Pryor, whom he had been researching during Black History Month. Pryor was hired as the first black officer in the South Orange Police Department on March 17, 1924. Morillo pulled up Pryor’s picture on a screen that he found in the archives, and then asked guests who were seated at a table to stand and be recognized. They were Pryor’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Photos Courtesy of Sheena Collum