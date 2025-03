Photos by Joe Ungaro

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A 5K race was held Saturday, March 8, to benefit the Columbia High School Boys and Girls Cross Country and Track and Field programs. About 250 people ran in the race through the streets of Maplewood. Abraham Hoffmann, 16, of Maplewood, botthom right, won the race, finishing in 17 minutes and six seconds. Kate Babcock, of Maplewood, top right, was the first female finisher at 19 minutes and nine seconds.