State athletic association rules no bias against CHS basketball player

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) has determined Caldwell High School coaches and game officials did not act in a biased manner or with any biased intent when a Columbia High School girl’s basketball player was removed from a game because of the beads in her hair.

“The evidence shows that they acted in accordance with the rules of the game,” the NJSIAA Executive Board said in a report about the incident.

Kevin F. Gilbert, acting superintendent of the South Orange & Maplewood School District, released a statement in reaction to the decision.

“We are very disappointed in the NJSIAA’s conclusion and disagree with the organization’s findings,” he said. “We stand behind our student-athlete and her right to compete as her best self, as well as her family. We also stand behind our Columbia High School Girls Basketball Team coaches who brought this matter to the attention of the District and worked to promote understanding of the intentions of the CROWN Act and the importance of protecting our young people from discrimination.”

On Jan. 8, Columbia High School filed a report about an alleged bias incident that occurred on Jan. 4 when a female student athlete was prohibited from playing until game officials were confident her hair beads were properly secured.

In response to that, NJSIAA issued the eight-page report to the participating schools, game officials, and New Jersey’s Division on Civil Rights. The report, which includes background information and factual findings, determined that the game in question did not constitute a bias incident, as that term is defined by the NJSIAA Sportsmanship Rule.

The report included the following information:

National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) rules permit players to wear beads in their hair, but those beads must be securely fastened so as not to present a safety concern.

The player participated in both the junior varsity (JV) and varsity games; she was never disqualified or banned from playing. The Caldwell coaches noticed the beads during the JV game but did not interrupt the game to question the officials. During warm-ups for the varsity game which followed, the Caldwell coaches discussed the safety of the beads and brought their concerns to the attention of the varsity officials.

Game video shows the player’s beads as they appeared during the JV game and during varsity warmups. The beads were not securely fastened. The beads were similar in style to those pictured by NFHS as “non-compliant.”

NJSIAA has advised coaches and officials that any concerns about a player’s hair should be addressed to the game official, who should in turn talk to the head coach, and not the player. The head coach is responsible for working with the student-athlete to remedy a violation to the official’s satisfaction.

Here, the rule worked as it was intended. Caldwell coaches addressed their concern to the official, who in turn talked to the Columbia head coach. Coaches are encouraged to discuss safety concerns with an official. In addition, head coaches are responsible for ensuring all players are compliant with NFHS uniform rules. During the first quarter of the game, the student securely fastened the beads, and was then eligible to play in the game.

Because the student had played the JV game, she was only eligible to play three quarters of the varsity game. Her coaches elected to play her in the second and fourth quarters.

“The record’s clear — the player participated in two games without the removal of her hair adornments; claims to the contrary are inaccurate,” said Colleen E. Maguire, NJSIAA, executive director. “The style of hair was never challenged by officials or coaches. Braids are permitted as per the rules. Further, NFHS rules allow for hair adornments — including those made from hard items, such as beads – as long as those items are securely fastened to the head so they won’t pose an increased risk to the player, teammates, or opponents. NFHS rule-makers have taken steps to promote a respectful, open environment, while also creating as safe a competitive environment as possible.”

The report concludes that “the Executive Director does not find any evidence that the Caldwell coaches or the game officials acted in a biased manner or with any biased intent. The evidence shows that they acted in accordance with the rules of the game.”