State wants you to say something if you see something

A “See Something, Say Something” public safety campaign is underway along the state’s major interstates to remind people to remain vigilant and report potential threats and suspicious activity related to terrorism or other criminal activity.

The campaign was launched by the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Transportation and the New Jersey Turnpike Authority.

The campaign will run from September through mid-February and include nearly 200 Variable Message Signs promoting NJOHSP’s suspicious activity reporting number across the New Jersey Turnpike and Interstate Highways, including I-78, I-195 and I-280, as well as Route 440.

“The goal of the campaign over the next few months is to remind residents and visitors, who may be traversing New Jersey’s highways for vacation, holiday shopping and other festivities, of the importance of being aware of their surroundings and of reporting suspicious activity,” said NJOHSP Director Laurie Doran. “The public is one of our first and best lines of defense in the fight against terrorism. Our ‘See Something, Say Something’ initiative bolsters the State’s security efforts and plays a key role in helping to identify threats and to prevent attacks.”

The signs will target drivers during the morning and afternoon rush hours seven days per week from Sept. 1, 2023, through Feb. 17, 2024.

“Safety and security are everyone’s responsibility,” NJDOT Commissioner and NJ Turnpike Authority Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “Using Variable Message Signs on the New Jersey Turnpike and our Interstate Highways will help remind millions of motorists if they ‘See Something, Say Something’ when driving through our State.”

The campaign coincides with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s national “If You See Something, Say Something” Awareness Day, which is observed Sept. 25.

“See Something, Say Something” messages will also be displayed on 511nj.org, specifically in the “Severity Alert” section and as a widget in the “Safety Message” section.

Anyone who observes suspicious activity should immediately report it to local law enforcement or to NJOHSP’s Counterterrorism Watch Desk by calling 866-4-SAFE-NJ or emailing tips@njohsp.gov.