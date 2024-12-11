Student’s art has important message

NUTLEY — A fifth grader from Nutley’s Good Shepherd Academy, a Catholic school in the Archdiocese of Newark, is sharing his talent and message with students across the state after winning an art contest sponsored by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey.

Adam Idrovo was one of two winners of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey’s (PDFNJ) annual Fun Things to Do Instead of Drugs contest, which drew more than 4,000 entries from across the state.

Adam’s artwork was selected for its creativity and powerful message, according to a press release from the diocese. As part of the prize, his drawing was featured on 30,000 folders distributed to New Jersey public and private schools with the goal of inspiring students to make positive life choices.

Adam said he was happy to know that his art might inspire other kids to avoid drugs.

“It’s better to not do drugs because it’s going to hurt your body and lead to a bad life,” Adam said. “And then you’ll be turned away from God.”

The drawing, which Adam created in the fourth grade, depicts children enjoying activities that are meaningful to him, including playing football, painting, reading, and flying kites. The piece is anchored by the message “Do What You Love, Not Drugs,” with the word “love” creatively replaced by a heart-shaped kite held by one of the figures.

This attention to detail greatly impressed Adam’s fourth-grade teacher Nancy Maliszewski, who guided him throughout the submission process. Maliszewski was thrilled when Adam won the contest, pointing out that this is the first time in her 20-year career that one of her students even made it to the finals. But knowing Adam’s dedication, the teacher said she is not surprised he was the artist to finally claim victory.

“He works hard until everything is just right,” Maliszewski said, adding that she plans on saving a special place in her classroom for the product of Adam’s hard work. “I save the winning entries every year to use as inspiration for my students, but this one is getting framed and going on my wall.”

Laura Pita, principal of Good Shepherd Academy, said Adam’s success reflects not only his artistic talent but also his character. She said Adam’s exemplary behavior, from his helpfulness in the classroom to his sunny disposition, makes him an ideal role model for all who see his artwork.