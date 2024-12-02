Students learn about Ruby Bridges

WEST ORANGE — Several West Orange Elementary Schools held special events to recognize “Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day” on Nov. 14.

In the battle for desegregation, six-year-old Ruby Bridges was caught in the middle on on Nov. 14, 1960 as the first African American child to desegregate William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans, a formerly all-white public school. Ruby bravely walked up the steps of her new school, flanked by federal marshals as white people flashed signs and hurled insults at her.

Following the landmark Supreme Court ruling of “Brown vs. the Board of Education” in 1954, which ruled that U.S. state laws establishing racial segregation in public schools are unconstitutional, even if the segregated schools are otherwise equal in quality, Ruby Bridges’ steps marked a huge leap in the civil rights movement. Bridges was one of six students who passed a test for entrance into William Frantz.

Although the school was close to the Bridges’ home, her parents were divided about her attending. Mrs. Bridges’ logic that Ruby could have “the “educational opportunities that her parents had been denied” turned the tide on their decision to have Ruby attend there.

Parents pulled their children out of Ruby’s class and one teacher, Barbara Henry, agreed to teach her every course. By providing an inclusive environment, Henry helped make Ruby’s first year “good.” This inspired other black families to begin enrolling their children, and the movement took off.

To underscore the importance of Ruby’s first steps, students in California petitioned the legislature in 2021, and Nov. 14 was recognized as “Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day.” Since then, the movement has taken off across the country. This was the third year West Orange Schools participated, and it continues to grow locally and nationally.

Redwood, Gregory, Kelly, and Mount Pleasant all held events on Nov. 14. Hazel was scheduled to hold their event on Nov. 15, but had to cancel due to smoke from the wildfires raging in New Jersey.

Students and staff created posters in support of desegregation and the impact that a six-year-old child had so many years ago. In West Orange, where the township is represented by 54 nationalities, the ideals of diversity and desegregation may be the norm, but all of America has not caught up, making events like “Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day” so critical.

Bridges and Henry are still alive. Bridges continues her work as a civil rights activist and works with The Ruby Bridges Foundation, which aims to “offer programs and resources to guide and support younger generations on their pathway toward a more peaceful and harmonious future.”

“My message is really that racism has no place in the hearts and minds of our children,” Bridge said.

Superintendent Hayden Moore, who stopped by Kelly Elementary School to cheer on the students.

“As I look at all our wonderful students, I am so proud to see they are learning important lessons from the past and lifting their voices to ensure a better future for everyone,” Moore said. “When they see that a six-year-old child like Ruby Bridges can change the world, it can inspire them to change the world for the better as well.”