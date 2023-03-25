Students sing to their teachers

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Just before the winter break, the sound of carolers filled the halls of Cicely L. Tyson’s Middle/High School.

Chaance Barnes-Gould, a teacher of music-vocal for grades six to eight, and her students participated in a “12 Days of Tyson” event sponsored by the Engagement Committee, which is a sub-committee of the school’s Culture and Climate Committee.

“We visited all the classrooms,” Barnes-Gould said. “I had three groups of students, one for each grade level, a total of 45 participants.”

The students sang songs including “Oh Holy Night,” and “Carol of the Bells.”

“I tried to go off the songs that each of the grade levels sing successfully, songs that are very strong for them,” Barnes-Gould said.

As the carolers congregated before each classroom door, getting into position, Barnes-Gould

would announce their arrival by knocking. She invited teachers to join them in the hall. Teachers quickly followed suit. Like a finely tuned instrument, students broke out in song.

“Everyone was able to step outside,” Barnes-Gould said. “Teachers were very supportive of our students, especially since it can be nerve-wracking for students to perform in front of their teachers.”

Barnes-Gould said the experience was a great opportunity for teachers to hear students sing at close proximity.

“Next year, I would like to be more uniform with what students wear,” Barnes-Gould said. “Also, I think we will work on stage presence beforehand, how students need to present themselves in a more intimate setting.”

Student participant, sixth grader, Kelvin Gooden, 11, said the experience was great.

“Sometimes I am a little nervous,” Gooden said. “I felt good about it. Over the summer I got better, my voice got deeper. I feel good singing around other people now. I am more relaxed.” Assistant Principal Ameenah Poole said the event was an effort to spread cheer.

“We were having a COLOR party that we wanted teachers to come to and have fun,” Poole said. “After the caroling we handed out flyers, knocking on every door offering a personal invite.”

Principal John English said the caroling was joyful, adding the students are very talented.

“Every Monday morning, they sing ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ or ‘The National Anthem’ during the morning announcements,” English said. “Their transition to the holiday caroling was smooth and seamless. This opportunity is a great way for them to showcase their talents as middle schoolers. Mrs. Barnes-Gould is doing a very good job of training them vocally.”