Sub shops to raise money for Maplewood charity

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood-based Valerie Fund is one of the charities that will benefit from Jersey Mike’s Subs 13th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to support local charities.

The Month of Giving campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 29, when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to the partner charities.

On Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in to more than 200 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.

This March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to exceed last year’s national fundraising total of $20 million and help local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales – every penny – goes to help a great local cause,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old.

Throughout March, customers can make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or onsite. On Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s restaurants will donate every single dollar that comes in – whether in-store, on-line or through the app.

Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $67 million for local charities.

The Valerie Fund was created by Sue and Ed Goldstein after their nine-year-old daughter Valerie succumbed to cancer in 1976.

The Goldsteins were determined that no family should have to travel great distances to receive superior medical care. Along with a group of close friends, they began fundraising efforts from their living room, work that would lead to the 1977 opening of New Jersey’s first pediatric oncology facility at Summit’s Overlook Hospital.

Forty-five years later, The Valerie Fund’s mission remains that of supporting comprehensive health care for children battling cancer and blood disorders.

More than 125 Jersey Mike’s Subs are participating, including locations located at 1350 Galloping Hill Road in Union and the K-Mart Plaza located at K-mart Plaza, 235 Prospect Ave., West Orange.