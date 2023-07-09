Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce awards 6 scholarships

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce Foundation has awarded six scholarships.

Two went to Bloomfield, two to Belleville, and two to Glen Ridge high schools for students in the the Class of 2023.

The awards were made possible by the support and generosity of chamber members, including Cecelia Polizzi & Provident Bank, Clara Maass Medical Center| RWJ Barnabas Health, Compass Self Storage, Joseph Berardinelli, CPA & Mario Drozdz, according to a press release from the Chamber.

The criteria for the scholarships are based on students’ financial need, fall attendance at a college, university, or trade school with the intention to pursue a career that is business oriented and extra-curricular and community activities, the Chamber said.

The application includes the student’s grade point average, letters of recommendation, and acceptance letter from the college of interest with a 500-word typed essay.