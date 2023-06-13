Summer starts with gospel in East Orange

EAST ORANGE — A “Gospel in the City” Community Festival is planned for Saturday, June 10, at East Orange Campus High School Field.

“Gospel music is an integral part of our community’s culture and has influenced music of all genres, including House, R&B, Hip-Hop, Neo-Soul and Contemporary Pop. Music is one of life’s great connectors and we are proud to engage our community with this musical expression of joy, hope and love,” said Mayor Ted R. Green. “We are excited to jump start our summer season with an amazing line-up of artists who are sure to lift our spirits and fill our souls.”

The festival will feature a range of traditional and contemporary gospel music headlined by Bishop William Murphy, JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise, Crystal Aikin, and Motown recording artist Gene Moore and local artists Ian Johnson, Samar Bigham, Marcus Blackwell, Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing and Fine Arts Choir and Jazz Bands.

This event is free and open to the pub lic. It also will feature DJ ChillX, DJ Nas and DJ Tamir, special performances by Christian Comedienne Monique Latisse and the Alumni United Elements of Style Dance Troupe, 50 food trucks/vendors and activities for families, according to a press release from the township, which suggested people bring lawn chairs.

The event is sponsored by the mayor, council and the Department of Recreation & Cultural Affairs. It is scheduled to run from noon to 8 p.n, at the school, which is located at 344 Prospect St. For more information or to become a vendor, text 862.272.1370.