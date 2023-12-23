Survivors of Oct. 7 massacre share their stories

Billed as a “journey of unity and love” the outdoor music festival called Supernova, turned into a massacre when members of the Palestinian group Hamas attacked the 3,500 people at the festival.

A total of 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 attack that also included assaults on other parts of Israel including kibbutzim, police stations and military installations.

Survivors from the attack were in West Orange on Dec. 12 at JCC MetroWest, which held an event called “Heroes & Heroines of Light,” where survivors shared their testimonies of what transpired that day. The event was officiated by Rabbi Moshe Rundin. Speakers were Ofir and Rony Kisin, Hila Fakliro, and Shani Teshuva.

Amelia Perlstein, JCC’s chairman of the board, addressed the speakers.

“We are blown away by your heroism,” Perlstein said. She told the audience that 500 people in the community signed up to hear the speakers share their stories. “Heroes & Heroines of Light” was held twice—in the afternoon and in the evening.

“Our hearts hurt with your hearts,” said Perlstein. “Our community comes together to support the community of Israel.”

Rudin introduced the four survivors and said, “Let’s call them friends, sharing our light and sharing their light to bring unity to the world.”

Teshuva began telling the audience about living in Zikim, a kibbutz along the beach in southern Israel.

“I live in a place that’s 99 percent heaven,” she said. “Did not lock doors. Windows wide open.”

On the morning of Oct. 7, Teshuva was getting ready to go on a bike ride. She rode by herself because she felt safe. She allowed herself an extra 10 minutes before leaving home.

Those extra 10 minutes are the reason she is alive today, she said.

“At 6:29, the doors to hell were open,” she said. That’s when she heard the rockets hitting Israel.

She, her husband, and two children, ages 12 and 14, ran to the family’s safe room. They realized something big was happening. A cyber attack cut off all communication—for hours.

“It didn’t seem real,” she said. “They started burning houses with people inside.”

By 10 p.m. rockets were still exploding. Teshuva felt lucky for her, her husband, and their two children.

“We’re alive,” she said. “We were very lucky. We have homes to return to.”

Hila Fakliro, 26, was bartending at the Supernova festival. “Look at the fireworks,” she said, quickly adding, “It wasn’t fireworks.”

She tried to get away by running for hours, without water and without cell service. Four of her acquaintances were dead from the attack, and she lost contact with two friends.

“My story’s good. I am safe,” she said.

Fakliro continued to speak of her friends who are still there, saying, “Some got physically injured. We all got mentally injured.”

She thanked God for the police officers and security guards that fought for their lives and for the lives of others, “Trying to make us safe and alive,” she said.

Ofir and Rony Kisin live in Kibbutz Kerem Shalom. Just prior to the attack, they were full of joy, celebrating Simchat Torah with four children and six grandchildren, the youngest 6-weeks old.

An alarm sounded in the kibbutz, indicating that terrorists were inside the kibbutz.

“Nobody was prepared for the sights,” Rony said, as she described seeing a friend who was not alive, and a soldier who got shot in the face. The couple saw a house blown up from the inside out, and people evacuating and people going to hospitals.

Following their stories, Rudin conducted a Q&A session with questions from the audience. When asked if they were going to go back and live in Israel, Rony responded, “This is home. Yes, I’m going back home.”

Teshuva said, “We’re also going home. We loved our life in Zikim. Now I’m strong when I answer that question.” She also added that many families were temporarily living in hotel rooms. “As a community, this is the most heartbreaking result,” she said. “How long can you live in a hotel room? With four kids or six kids, you have one hotel room.”

She also shared how she keeps her children from having nightmares.

“I think the way I brought them up,” she said. “We have a nice dinner together every single night. We can speak about things between us. If you want kids who can stand in difficult times. It starts when they are young. The family bond really helped us.”

Throughout the event, many audience members shed tears over what they heard.

Rudin encouraged non-Jewish friends and neighbors to display a blue ribbon, which signifies solidarity with the families and survivors, as well as a commitment to stand up against hate and violence.

“Let’s continue to be proud of who we are,” Rudin said.