Target, Dogtopia coming to West Orange Plaza

WEST ORANGE — The Township Planning Board recently approved plans for West Orange Plaza that include a Target and a “village” of shops, restaurants, and a pocket park.

The new additions to the Plaza will also include a Pollinator Garden, 16 EV charging stations, with a total of 48 installed over three years, a substantial landscaping plan, larger trees in the parking areas, and pedestrian-friendly accessible sidewalks which will add to West Orange’s top-of-the-line infrastructure, according to a press release from the township.

“We’re beyond excited for the addition of the new Target location right here in West Orange,” said Mayor Susan McCartney. “In an era when other communities are seeing stores close, we are excited to have this long-awaited, large-scale investment in brick-and-mortar retail in our community. Supporting and growing our local businesses remains one of our top priorities.”

Dogtopia, which has overnight and holiday boarding, and spa services, recently announced that it will be opening a 5,000-square-foot location at West Orange Plaza, on the plaza’s lower level, next to My Gym. The facility can provide open and secure environments for up to 100 dogs that owners can watch via webcams.

The plaza is currently home to businesses including Jersey Mike’s, Whole Foods and Frank’s Pizzeria.

“My family is very excited to be a part of the Target expansion in West Orange Plaza,” said Veronica Bruzzese, the daughter of Rocco and Silvana and sister of Daniela, who own Frank’s Pizzeria. “We are celebrating our 30th anniversary this year and are proud to be a part of West Orange’s bright future.

We appreciate the support that the local community has given us throughout the years and look forward to the infusion of new businesses into the complex.”