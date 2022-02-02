Testing, vaccinations continue at Town Hall

IRVINGTON, NJ — A month after the omicron variant of COVID-19 ravaged the United States for the holiday season, areas, including Irvington, are beginning to see a slow stabilization. The township has been offering testing and vaccinations at Town Hall for Irvington residents and employees.

“Town Hall offers COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every day for the employees and is open to the public,” Council President Renee Burgess said on Tuesday, Jan. 25. “This has been going on for a couple of months now and is being done at Town Hall because it’s a convenient spot … in the heart of the city. … People are getting sick, and a lot of people don’t have the proper transportation to go elsewhere to get these services, so we’re just trying to make it as convenient as possible for our residents, as well as our employees, to get this service.”

Spearheading testing and vaccinations at the Employee Wellness Vaccine Clinic in Town Hall is Department of Health and Human Services Director Sonia Whyte. According to Burgess, Town Hall employees are required to take a test every week if they’re not vaccinated.

Since the omicron variant started spreading during the holiday season, Burgess has noticed the influx of people coming to Town Hall for the vaccine.

“I’ve noticed this, and it’s a blessing in disguise. The only reason I say that is because, of course, the numbers are going up. However, I’m seeing a lot more people take this seriously,” Burgess said. “When you see lines out of the door, which I’ve seen just in passing or if I’m going in and out of Town Hall, that lets me know that people are aware and people are using what we have to take care of themselves. This week, there weren’t long lines, but last week was the last time I would say the line was out of the door when I was passing by. It was manageable, but it was just something that I’ve seen an increase in, which made me happy, because it shows that people are taking this seriously, and they’re doing what they need to do to keep themselves and their families safe.

“I think it’s important to have this at Town Hall, because it’s … a convenience for residents and employees,” she continued. “Town Hall isn’t the only place, because we also have surrounding sites, such as the schools and churches that are offering these tests as well. Not only the test, but on some days, they also give the (vaccines). I think all of us working together just means that we’re reaching out to more people, which is increasing the number of people that are getting vaccinated and/or being tested. It’s a win-win situation for us.”

When asked whether offering the COVID-19 vaccines and testing creates either unity or division in the community, as there are those who are choosing not to get vaccinated, Burgess lands on unity.

“I don’t know if you want to call it unity, but I do see it as the town viewing this as we care,” Burgess said. “You can say unity, because we’re all getting together, not just the township, but you have churches, schools, and we’re all working as one. So unity would be the perfect word. …

“I just hope people are doing what’s best for them to keep themselves healthy and checking with their physician first, because everyone’s health is different,” Burgess said. “I just want everyone to

be safe and do what they need to do to live a healthy and productive life. We need to stop the spread, so, whatever we need to do to achieve that, I feel as though Irvington and the county are doing their part.”