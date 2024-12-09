Thanksgiving for Seniors at South Orange Elks Club

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Local seniors had a Thanksgiving luncheon courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Church and the South Orange Elks Club.

The luncheon was open to all seniors in the community and is a long-time event. Alison McInerney, a parishioner at Our Lady of Sorrows, said they go to three senior housing places around town to let people know about the event at the Elks Club. The event is made possible by donations.

“To be able to have 75 seniors come out and enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner is heartwarming,” said Jeff Bryant, president of the South Orange Elks Club. “The Elks try to help the community. Holidays are something we get into. This morning, we took Thanksgiving dinners to the veteran’s hospital. This is an opportunity for this lodge to get community back inside with us. It’s a place, it’s a partnership for the community.”

Kristen Cook Tyler, coordinator for SOMA Two Towns for All Ages, is responsible for getting information about local events to the seniors.

“People were very excited,” she said. “Every year they look forward to it. Eleven people from South Orange didn’t have transportation. They were able to come in a limo. It was beautiful.”

Kimberly Muhammad is a senior who feels the event gets better and better each year.

“It’s a great celebration for seniors,” Muhammad said. “We appreciate Kristen.”

Mary Gilpin said “it was a lovely thing to do for the seniors.”

“People may not necessarily have family,” Gilbin said, adding. “The food was delicious.”

Mildred Guthartz had a wonderful time, she said.

“The food was great,” Guthartz said.

It was the first time at the Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon for Miriam Goldstein, who said she had a good time.

“I thought it was wonderful,” she said.

Carol Glover agreed that the organizers did a great job.

“It’s a chance to meet old friends,” Glover said. “It’s a nice community affair.”

The food is donated and the Girl Scouts volunteer to help serve the food. Annamaria Moncacio, assistant scoutmaster was there with BSA Group 99, which included Suriana, 13; Audrey, 13; Kayla, 13; and Emma, 17.

Our Lady of Sorrows Church is located at 217 Prospect St. To learn more about them, visit: https://olschurch.com/

The South Orange Elks Lodge is located at 220 Prospect St., across the street from Our Lady of Sorrows Church. They are a fraternal organization that includes among its values promoting and practicing the virtues of charity, justice, brotherly love, and fidelity; and promoting the welfare and enhancing the happiness of its members.