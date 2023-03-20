Timberlake to seek state Senate seat for District 34

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Britnee N. Timberlake, who is currently an assemblywoman for District 34, has announced that she is running for the state Senate seat for that district.

“I am always grateful to God for the opportunity to work hard for people, and am thankful the local, county, and state Democratic Committee has given me their support,” Timberlake said. “I look forward to the campaign and governance with my running mates, Mike Venezia (Bloomfield) and Carmen T. Morales (Belleville).

The district includes Belleville, Bloomfield, East Orange, Glenridge, Nutley, and Orange. Timberlake has served in her current position for five years.

During her tenure in the Assembly, Timberlake was a prime sponsor of the $15-an-hour minimum wage bill and the environmental justice law that requires the state Department of Environmental Protection to evaluate the environmental and public health impacts of certain facilities on overburdened communities when reviewing certain permit applications.

In her announcement about seeking the Senate seat, Timberlake highlighted her work to beat back climate change, to expand housing access, to expand women’s rights and freedom, to reduce the maternal and infant death rates, and to have insurance companies pay for procedures like preserving male and female reproductive abilities when facing harsh radiation treatments for illnesses like cancer.

“I am currently working on the Community Wealth Preservation Program bill to address the state’s widest racial wealth gap exasperated by foreclosures; and am also working to ‘ban book banning’ because everyone should be able to read what they want and see themselves represented in different forms of literature,” she said.

Timberlake said her most successful work was to secure funding for the state Affordable Housing Trust Fund and the new Affordable Housing Production Fund.

“Alongside grass-roots advocacy groups, we got the fund to go from $0 initially proposed to over $60 million,” she said. “We also gained an additional $305 million in a newly created Housing Production Fund.”

She said she supports workers rights and has supported labor unions in their quest for collective bargaining and fair contracts.

More about her campaign can be found at www.ElectTimberlake.com.