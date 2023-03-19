Township recognizes Women’s History Month

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Mayor Susan McCartney proclaimed Women’s History Month in West Orange at the township council meeting last week and took the occasion to publicly recognize the many female employees of the township.

The mayor’s proclamation read in part, “The role of American women in history has been consistently overlooked and undervalued, in the literature, teaching and study of American history, and whereas, I Mayor Susan McCartney and the Township Council, therefore wish to recognize the invaluable contributions the women working for the Township have made, and acknowledge their dedication and commitment to the Township.”

McCartney and the Township Council took a moment to pose with female employees who were present at the meeting and give them roses as a further token of public recognition and appreciation.

McCartney also introduced the members of her Mayor’s Wellness Campaign Committee present at the meeting, according to a press release from the township, which said that this program will focus in the coming months on promoting healthy town wide initiatives including mental health outreach.

Programs involving the community are currently being formulated, the release said. The committee has been meeting monthly since January and more details are anticipated to be announced soon as they are finalized.

During the conference agenda the Mayor and Township Council also took a moment to recognize this year’s West Orange St. Patrick Day Parade honorees.

Grand Marshall Mike McCormick and Deputy Marshals Megan McNerney Brill, Rich Hughes, and Michele McCue Shaffer.