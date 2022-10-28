Two arrested and charged for murder of Letrell Duncan

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi announced Oct. 28 that two suspects — one adult and one juvenile — have been charged with the Oct. 3 murder of 16-year-old Letrell Duncan, of East Orange.

According to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and East Orange Police Department, on Oct. 3 at approximately 3:15 p.m., just after school let out, Duncan was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Lincoln Street in East Orange. He was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 3:45 p.m.

The adult suspect, Josiah Wade, 22, is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The juvenile suspect, a 16-year-old male, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and two weapons offenses. Both suspects have been arrested and are in custody.

These are accusations; all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

Duncan was a star basketball player and sophomore at East Orange Campus High School. He was a key varsity player for the EOCHS basketball team last year when, as a freshman, he made honorable mention for the all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division, an honor bestowed following a vote among coaches. In his freshman season, he scored 180 points for the team, helping the team achieve a 15-9 season record. In addition to playing for EOCHS, Duncan was the captain of a club hoops team, Garden State Bounce.