Two local groups condemn attacks on Haitian immigrants

EAST ORANGE – Faith in New Jersey and Resistencia en Accíon New Jersey have released a statement condemning the false and dangerous allegations against Haitian migrants spread by Senator JD Vance and echoed by former President Donald Trump.

“We urgently call on all New Jersey members of Congress to stand up and champion the dignity and rights of our Haitian siblings,” the statement said. “It is abhorrent to know that Senator Vance, a person seeking one of the highest political offices in this country, would purposely wield false stories, according to his own admission, to shift the focus of American media. These xenophobic and anti-Black false claims are now central to the Trump-Vance campaign’s electoral strategy, blatantly displayed during last week’s Presidential debate.”

The dehumanization of Haitians places lives at risk, the statement said.

“Although New Jersey is home to the 4th largest population of Haitian residents in the country, their plight is often not championed by all of our electeds and they, like most Black immigrants, are erased from the immigrant justice fight by the media,” said Charlene Walker, executive director, Faith in New Jersey. “Haitians bear the brunt of inhumane immigrant policies due to anti-Blackness that is a foundation in the US’s immigration policies. It feels as though the U.S. punishes Haitians specifically because of the brilliance and bravery of their ancestors who fought for and won their freedom.”

Walker said that her organization would continue its commitment to build statewide Haitian power through its Faith Over Fear civic engagement plan.

“We stand with all of our Haitian siblings and continue our community organizing for policies that support Haitian migrants and the independence of Haitians within Haiti without US interference,” Walker said.

Ana Paola Pazmiño, executive director, Resistencia en Accion N.J., said “an attack on one group of immigrants is an attack on all immigrants.”

“We stand in unwavering solidarity with the Haitian immigrant community, who have been dehumanized by right-wing media narratives led by politicians like JD Vance and Donald Trump,” Pazmiño said.

Resistencia en Acción NJ is a grassroots migrant justice organization working under the mission of educating, empowering, and organizing immigrant communities to defend and protect human and civil rights.

“Here in New Jersey, we have witnessed the risk that these false allegations of eating pets in Ohio puts on Haitian community members who are expressing concern on the stigma that this puts on them,” Pazmiño said. “As an organization, we are ready to say, no more lies on immigration because immigrants make up more than 30% of the labor force in New Jersey.”

The statement said that the two organizations support the National Haitian American Elected Officials Networks (NHAEON) in their call for legislation that holds accountable those who spread misinformation and prevents hate speech, hate crimes, and threats of violence against Haitian communities.

“We urge members of the New Jersey Congressional delegation to lead in this moment by introducing and championing this legislation,” the statement said.