Two West Orange students saved from choking in same week

WEST ORANGE — Two students were saved last week by West Orange School District staff performing the Heimlich Maneuver.

In the first incident, a student at Redwood Elementary School entered his classroom and collapsed at his desk, knocking over his chair and putting his hand on his chest.

Physical Education teacher Franco Cozzolino happened to be in the classroom at the time and rushed over, performing the Heimlich Maneuver on him and dislodging the food in his throat.

According to Mr. Cozzolino, the student, “was alert, breathing and able to speak to me. Then we walked to the water fountain, got a drink, and we walked back to the classroom. I asked him how he was feeling, and he shared with me that he was fine but scared.

With the help of his teachers, we were able to contact his parents so they could pick him up from school.”

In the second incident, Instructional Aide and Strength and Conditioning Coach David Grant performed the Heimlich Maneuver on a West Orange High School student during lunch, also saving their life.

“I am so proud and grateful to our staff here in West Orange,” said Superintendent Hayden Moore.

“Their commitment to our students goes beyond the academic and extends to their safety, health, and well-being each and every day.”

“Unintentional deaths, such as choking, are the fourth leading cause of deaths. It is extremely important to learn CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver. You never know when you are going to be in a real life situation at home, school, or anywhere in the community,” added Cozzolino.