Understand the Proponent Difference

Get to know your local Credit Union.

You might be aware that Credit Unions offer similar products as banks, but do you know what makes them different?

Being Member owned, without stockholders, and not-for-profit, means that Proponent Federal Credit Union provides these exclusive values.

Local Headquarters dedicated to the Nutley community’s success

Earnings are reinvested in our products and services to improve them for your benefit

One-on-one consultations specific to your needs

Tailored financial options and solutions

Competitive, guaranteed rates on Share Certificates (CDs) with more rollover flexibility

In-house call center who are also members

Special discounts on Auto Loans and 1 st Mortgages for New Members*

Mortgages for New Members* Credit Card rates cannot exceed 18.00% APR**

Proponent is the 4th largest federally insured NJ-based Credit Union, so you can be confident in our stability. We’ve been protecting and guiding our members’ financial health as analternative to for-profit banks for over 50 years.

*Click here to view details and eligibility information or fill out our request form to be added to our email list.

**APR=Annual Percentage Rate