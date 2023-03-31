Unified Vailsburg to hand out Prudential grants that support neighborhood growth

NEWARK, N.J. –The Unified Vailsburg Services Organization has been selected to help administer the Prudential Community Grants Program that aims to support local, community-based projects that foster stability and growth.

“We are looking for programs or projects that create vibrancy in neighborhoods, that support neighbors,” said Tiffany Jackson, Prudential’s director of inclusive community and administrator

of the grant program. “We are looking for neighborhood impact, rather than city wide.”

Prudential will provide up to $2,500 for individuals and up to $5,000 for non-profit organizations

or organizations with a fiscal sponsor. Additionally, intermediary organizations identified in each

of the five wards of Newark will receive $10,000 in grants to support the program and provide

technical assistance.

“We’re excited to launch a grant program that directly supports local Newark residents who are

creating meaningful impact in their neighborhoods,” said Sarah Keh, vice president of Inclusive

Solutions at Prudential Financial.

A total of $500,000 will be handed out through the program that Prudential hopes will support

neighborhood-based solutions and highlight community vitality.

“I applaud Prudential Financial for creating a grant opportunity that will put funds directly into the

hands of Newark’s grassroots community leaders and organizations,” said Mayor Ras J.

Baraka. “Our people know best what they need in their own neighborhoods.”

Prudential has identified and partnered with intermediary organizations in each ward to assist

with the program, which include Unified Vailsburg Services Organization; Lincoln Park Coast

Cultural District; Ironbound Community Corp.; La Casa de Don Pedro; and Southward Promise

Neighborhood.

The intermediaries will provide application assistance, program marketing support and

collaborate with Prudential to reach and support residents and organizations in each

neighborhood.

Michael Morrison, communications manager for the Unified Vailsburg Services Organization, will

provide technical assistance to people interested in obtaining grants. He is holding office hours

specifically for this program from 10 a.m. to 12:30 on Mondays and from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on

Wednesdays.

“They are looking for projects that bring vibrancy to the city,” Morrison said.

Newark residents and non-profit organizations can visit https://cfnj.org/prudential/ to learn more

about the program and eligibility.

Jackson said Prudential has been giving out grants in Newark since the 1970s but what makes

this initiative different is that it is also open to individuals.

“An individual can apply for grant funding and that is a first,” Jackson said..

The type of programs the foundation is looking for might include beautification projects or

programs that support young people in good activities or developmental programs, Jackson

said.

“We know that residents have great ideas and know what their neighborhood needs,” said

Jackson, who was born and raised in Vailsburg.

“I spent a lot of crucial years there,” Jackson said. “This is definitely a passion project.”

UVSO was selected to help because they have an extensive network in the area through their

child care centers and youth programs.

“We know UVSO is an anchor in the neighborhood,” Jackson said. “We know they are in a good

position to help. We wouldn’t be as effective without their partnership.”

Applications are due April 7, 2023. For more information and to apply to the Prudential

Community Grants Program, visit https://cfnj.org/prudential/.