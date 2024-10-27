Union Baptist Church pastor is retiring after 47 years

ORANGE — A luncheon is planned for the Rev. William McKinley Freeman of Union Baptist Church of Orange, who is retiring after 47 years of service.

“We are blessed and thrilled to extend this heartfelt invitation to you for a joyous occasion that marks the end of an era and beginning of a well-deserved chapter in Pastor William McKinley Freeman’s life,” Shivaun Gaines, Retirement Committee chairperson, wrote in a letter announcing the planned luncheon. “Pastor Freeman served over 47 years faithfully and honorably at Union Baptist Church of Orange, always excelling in the Lord’s work.”

Freeman began his ministry at Union Baptist Church on June 1, 1977. He is the fifth and longest serving of the five pastors of the church. His voice has been heard by thousands; his spiritual and cultural influence felt far beyond the confines of Union Baptist Church, according to a press release from the church.

Freeman, a native of Colerain, N.C., is one of four sons of David M. and Ruth Mitchell Freeman. He received his primary and secondary education at C.G. White High School, Powellsville, N.C. He has a bachelor of science degree from Shaw University, Raleigh, N.C., Class of 1967, and a master of divinity degree from Andover-Newton Theological School, Newton Centre, Mass.

His first pastorate was at the Shiloh Baptist Church of Newport, R.I., where he was instrumental in the merger of that church and its daughter church, the Mount Olive Baptist Church, to form the present day Community Baptist Church of Newport.

From Newport he moved to Pennsylvania and served as pastor of the Bethlehem Baptist Church, Penllyn, Pa., before coming to Union Baptist Church where he has served for the past 40 years.

Under his leadership Union Baptist Church has continuously engaged in a spiritual revival thrust with strong emphasis on the Holy Spirit, the gifts of the Spirit, Bible study, the Power of Prayer, and the on-going development of a youth ministry for teenagers and pre-teenagers, the release said.

Various other outreach ministries of the Church have include: evangelism; strong support for missions, local and foreign; construction of residential facilities especially for seniors in Orange and East Orange; scholarship awards ranging from $1,000 to $1,500; a soup kitchen open to the public; and community outreach programs through social involvement in the community.

Freeman has received many citations and awards and served in leadership capacities throughout the State of New Jersey, including: various positions in the Shiloh Baptist Association up to and including moderator; secretary of the Baptist Ministers’ Conference of Newark and Vicinity; various official positions in the General Baptist Convention of New Jersey up to and including the office of president; various positions in the New Jersey Council of Churches, representing the General Baptist Convention and the American Baptist Churches of N.J.

Freeman has also served as a member of the board of directors of the National Baptist Convention USA, Inc. and the Lott Carey Baptist Foreign Missions Convention.

Freeman is married to Carolyn Cooper Freeman, daughter of the late Rev. Dr. Roscoe D. Cooper and Virginia White Cooper. They have two children: Tyrone McKinley Freeman, who is married to Michelle Saunders, of Indianapolis and Dr. Lanniece Hall, who is married to Michael S. Hall, of Princeton.

The luncheon will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m. in the The Wilshire Grand Hotel, 350 Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange. The cost is $150 for adults, $100 for children up to age 10. Payment is due by Sunday, Nov. 3.

For tickets leave a message on the Church voice mail at 973-674-8032.