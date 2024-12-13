Union, Board of Education at impasse

EAST ORANGE — The East Orange Board of Education issued a statement last week, announcing that they are “deeply disappointed” in the current status of negotiations with the East Orange Education Association (EOEA), which is the teacher’s union.

“Despite months of good-faith discussions, we were unable to reach an agreement on critical issues affecting East Orange’s educators, students, the community, and the future of our educational system,” the statement from the Board of Education said.

The EOEA issued a statement in response saying it remains committed to meeting the needs of its members and that it had hoped the two sides could work through the issues without making public statements.

After two years of operating under an expired contract, the EOEA and the East Orange Board of Education reached a tentative agreement on the terms of a new contract on Nov. 15. The deal was voted down, however, when it went before the full union.

Under the proposed terms, the Board and the EOEA agreed to a five-year deal that included additional compensation of 15%, with multiple-step movements.

In the first year, the parties agreed to a 2% payout to all members by Dec. 31.

In the second year, the parties agreed to a 2.25% payout.

For the remainder of the contract, the members were to receive a total increase of 10.5% with five step movements. Additionally, the district increased the hourly rates for work performed after school and on weekends. Lastly, the district offered an enhanced dental plan and offered to contribute 25% of the cost for that plan, the statement from the board said.

On Nov. 18, the Board of Education formally ratified the agreement, accepting the terms outlined.

The next step in the process required EOEA membership to vote on the terms of the agreement and they voted it down.

The East Orange Education Association said that “in order to provide the best educational experience possible, you must offer a contract that attracts and retains the best staff possible, as well as treat them with the respect they deserve.”

The EOEA also cited the two years they have been working without a contract in their response.

“Clearly, the two-year delay in reaching a fair and equitable settlement has taken a toll on everyone, and it’s especially disheartening to have to negotiate amidst the Districts’ ongoing and pervasive fiscal mismanagement,” the EOEA statement said. “Our members’ voices must be respected, and the EOEA remains committed to working on ways to ensure their needs are fully met. The EOEA had hoped that we would be able to work through our issues before any public statements were made, and we will refrain from additional comment until we get a better handle on any next steps.”

It’s been a rough year for the district. In October, the district announced that more than 70 people would be laid off.

School Superintendent Chris Irving, who took the job over the summer, said at the time that the district has a $25 million deficit and would not be able to make payroll in May if it did not take the steps that were taken.

The East Orange teachers union released a statement at that time that said “the loss of newly employed educators, long-time social workers, dedicated Spanish teachers, and building-based substitutes will reverberate throughout our schools for months to come, and the impact on students is yet to be seen.”

It went on to say that East Orange’s financial woes are not because of staff salaries or benefits.

“This is the direct result of the years of fiscal mismanagement by District administration and those previously appointed to serve on the Board of Education, and the EOEA has been decrying their actions and warning of what’s been going on for years,” the statement said.