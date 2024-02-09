Unique shopping space opens in S. Orange

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

More than 100 people were waiting to get in through the doors of The Co-Lab at South Orange on Saturday, Feb. 3.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the official grand opening for the unique space on 57 S. Orange Ave., which showcases local small businesses and artisans.

“I am so pleased to be joined by my colleagues for this amazing event,” said Mayor Sheena Collum, before she cut the ribbon. “Shop locally. Spend that money locally.”

Laura Fernandes, who is chair of the Co-Lab board of directors, added, “I did not do this alone. It was definitely a joint effort. So many creators have wonderful ideas.”

The Co-Lab at South Orange is a nonprofit organization that acts as an incubator, creating growth opportunities for small businesses within the surrounding area to launch their brick-and-mortar businesses prior to having their own shops. Current businesses include Cereal Dreams, Dailygreatness, Gra Designs, Noble Hungers, Wembe, and South Orange Wheelhouse.

Leigh Friend is the owner of a cheese space called South Orange Wheelhouse.

“The community really loves cheese and good food and good stories behind it,” she said.

Friend had cheese fans who came all the way from Brooklyn waiting for The Co-Lab to open.

Corey Gray, of Brooklyn, said he was looking forward to the “amazing array of cheeses.”

Jessica Roses of Brooklyn added, “It’s the best cheese in the area. We had to come.”

Other shoppers were equally pumped for the local small business experience.

Amanda Poli, who lives nearby, said she’s excited that they opened a place for small businesses to blossom.

This diverse shopping spot offers an eclectic array of small businesses. In addition to the artisanal cheese counter, there are other gourmet goods, handmade items, culinary books, planners, and gifts.

Christina Scott of Gra Designs described her spot as a “one of a kind, unique lifestyle store.” She offers candles, jewelry, and ceramics.

Anne Mandell is the owner of Cereal Dreams, a cereal bar that offers 25 different kinds of cereals.

“Gourmet cereal treats,” she explained. “Elevated Rice Crispy treats.”

Latricia Wilder is a consultant for The Co-Lab at South Orange. As a small business owner herself, she had the vision of a small business space. She called The Co-Lab “a college for small businesses.” Wilder is the owner of Vibe Ride in Manhattan.

Brian Flannory II, who is an oil painter, curated the art that was featured at The Co-Lab. Flannory is the founder and CEO of CANVII, a growing art platform which signs artists from all over the world.

“It’s an amazing group of artists under one name.” His goal is to try to connect consumers with art they will love.

As guests began to pour in, DJ Lou Smith entertained with a mix of party favorites, classics, and top 40, including “Lady Marmalade” and “Everyday People.”

The Co-Lab at South Orange will be open Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.