Vanguard Theater is holding gala event in Montclair

MONTCLAIR, NJ — The Vanguard Theater will hold its gala at the Women’s Club of Upper Montclair on May 6. The theme of the gala is Vanguardians: people at the forefront of new developments and ideas, according to a press release from the theater, which said the gala will feature performances by Emmy, Grammy, and SAG Award Nominee, Norm Lewis, and a special video introduction by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Honorees are Broadway playwright, performer, composer, and lyricist Douglas Lyons, non-profit leader Lynne Toye, and community activists Madeline Gale and Reubena Spence.

Vanguard Theater was recently awarded a grant through a joint and equal commitment from Michael Jordan and Jordan Brands to develop new works by creators from historically marginalized communities.

Vanguard Theater was the only New Jersey not for profit, and one of two theaters across the country, to receive a community development grant. At the gala, Vanguard will announce the works to be featured in its New Works Festival, Illuminating New Voices, happening at the theater on May 20-21.

A silent auction will be held and it will include house seats to Broadway shows, with meet and greet opportunities afterwards with prior participants in Vanguard Theater’s Broadway Buddy Mentorship program. Those shows include “Hamilton,” “Parade,” “Hadestown,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Shucked,” and “Funny Girl.”

Local celebrities have donated bespoke experiences, including backyard bee tours, fly-fishing expeditions, beer brewing and food tastings. The link for all things Vanguard Gala is bit.ly/gala23VTC.

Co-founded in 2015 by two Black artists/educators, Vanguard Theater Company is committed to changing social and cultural narratives through theater dedicated to DREAM: Diversity, Reciprocity, Education, Activism and Mentorship.

The gala is set to run from 6:30 to 11 p.m. with individual tickets that include open bar, full dinner and entertainment, selling for $175.

Couple tickets are $325. A table of 8 is $1,300 bringing the per ticket price to $162.50. Purchase: bit.ly/gala23VTC, or by emailing the Vanguard Theater box office at [email protected].