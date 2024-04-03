Veteran Newark educator named interim principal at Columbia H.S.

MAPLEWOOD — A new interim principal has been named for Columbia High School.

Ricardo Pedro sent a letter to parents on Tuesday announcing that he had taken the position for the remainder of the school year and introducing himself as a veteran administrator with 32 years of education experience.

Pedro said that he taught math for 19 years and was in administration for 13 years, most recently as the principal of Arts High School in Newark.

“I attribute my success partly to the relationships I created with all stakeholders, especially my students, parents, teachers, security guards, custodial staff and food service workers,” he wrote. “My leadership style of working collaboratively in an environment of respect in a result-driven climate to meet/exceed expectations has proven to be an effective approach.”

Pedro also encouraged all stakeholders to take advantage of his “open door” style of management.

Columbia High School Principal Frank Sanchez turned himself in earlier this month at the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and was charged with one count of second degree endangering the welfare of a child and one count of simple assault, a disorderly persons offense, according to Thomas S. Fennelly, chief assistant prosecutor in the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The arrest arose from an incident that involved Sanchez and a current student at Columbia High School. The investigator determined that there was physical contact between Sanchez and the student, including “pushing, shoving, or grabbing.” What precipitated the contact remains in question.

Pedro is scheduled to begin working at the high school on Monday, April 8. Ann Bodnar will resume devoting her full energies to her appointment as assistant principal of curriculum and instruction. Bodnar has been fulfilling the role of interim principal since Jan. 2.

“I have every confidence that he can deliver the kind of leadership our students and families want and need,” said Kevin F. Gilbert, acting superintendent of the South Orange and Maplewood School District.

Pedro also worked as a vice-principal and chair of the Mathematics & Science Department at Arts High. Before that, he taught math at East Side High School and Weequahic High School and worked as a math and science teacher at Sacred Heart School in the Archdiocese of Newark. His education career started in his native Trinidad where he taught high school math for five years.

Lynn Irby Hill, Principal of South Orange Middle School, said she was “thrilled beyond measure” about Pedro’s appointment.

“He was my vice-principal,” said Irby Hill. She and Pedro began working together in 2011 when she was appointed principal of Arts High School.

Irby Hill described Pedro as a highly organized “math wizard” with a “masterful mind” who placed a high premium on collaboration.

Irby Hill credits Pedro with instilling in her regular practices such as greeting students at the door in the morning and maintaining a presence in the hallways.

“If he is at that front door when students enter, they’ll know that he’s about business, but he’s also about kids,” she said.