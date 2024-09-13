Vigil held for hostages killed in Gaza

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Six hostages were recently murdered after being held by Hamas in Gaza for 11 months.

One of the hostages, Hersh Polin-Goldberg, 23, was an American. The other hostages included Carmel Gat, 40; Eden Yerushalmi, 24; Alexander Lobanov, 32; Almog Sarusi, 27; and Ori Danino, 25.

In their memory, more than 500 multi-faith participants marched from West Orange High School to Congregation Congregation Ahawas Achim B’nai Jacob

& David (AABJ&D), where a candlelight procession was held on Sunday, Sept. 8.

The procession included life-size images of the murdered hostages on a super-sized 300 pound milk carton. The carton was originally unveiled in May 2024 to raise awareness of the hostages’ plight. At the procession, the image of Polin-Goldberg on the milk carton was altered to reflect his death. The carton was moved to Congregation AABJ&D, where the memorial ceremony was held after the march.

“There are more people than we expected,” said Renee Glick, co-president Israel 365. “It’s a march against terror. It’s a crime against humanity. It’s terrorism. We feel everybody is family.”

Dr. Robert Sipzner, of West Orange said the event was held to show complete solidarity.

“Our hostages are being murdered.” Linda Sipzner said. “We pray each day for their safe return.”

Talia Yarmush said the event was important.

“As Jews we feel each of these losses is a loss to our family,” Sipzner said. “We have a personal connection to Hersh. His father said, ‘In a competition of tragedy, nobody wins.’ We want an end to thehorror and a lasting peace in the region.”

At the beginning of the memorial ceremony, the national anthem was played. There was a brief bio about each of the hostages that were recently murdered, followed by prayers, Jewish songs, and a moment of silence. Somber attendees held candles and life-sized photographs of the hostages who were murdered.

Barbara Listhaus, a member of Metrowest Israel Action Committee, said it was critically important to participate in events supporting Israel.

“Fortunately, we were able to get a large crowd together in support of all of the people of Israel,” she said. “It was important to come together. One of the unifying factors for Americans is our desire to see the hostages free.”

Mayor Susan McCartney said she was moved watching a video of Hersh’s mother speak. “It was heart-wrenching,” McCartney said. “It seemed she was mustering every amount of strength while controlling the rage within.”

West Orange Councilwoman Michelle Casalino said the event was “sad and beautiful, all at the same time.”

“We’re proud of our residents, keeping awareness of hostages,” Casalino said. “You can’t forget until everyone is safe home.”

The event was sponsored by the Metrowest Israel Action Committee and Israel 365 NJ.