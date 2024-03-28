Village redevelopment zone discussed

The Great Hall at the Woodland was filled to capacity as people gathered to share their views regarding the Maplewood Theatre Redevelopment area.

The late February meeting was one of two held by the township after the committee adopted the Planning Board’s recommendation to designate the properties facing Maplewood Avenue, bounded by Inwood Place and Durand Road, as a non-condemnation redevelopment area.

The Township’s next step is to draft a plan for this redevelopment area that considers Maplewood’s values: “The charm of our Village, smart growth and everything in between.”

Mayor Nancy Adams and Paul Grygiel, a planning and real estate consultant, hosted the event and answered questions from attendees. They also welcomed them to share their thoughts and ideas. Committee persons Vic De Luca and Dean Dafis were in attendance.

Adams explained that they are at the very beginning of the process.

“All buildings in the area are privately owned and occupied. There are no powers of condemnation. Give your input. Think big. Think about historic integrity. Remember, what happens here is a long process. Think what Maplewood needs, what would make it cool.”

Grygiel, who is a former Maplewood resident, said the first step is finding good ideas.

“We are looking to get ideas from the community to craft a plan,” he said. “The Planning Board will review. It’s a long process. Try to come up with a vision. Maplewood has great character. In 2022 Maplewood Village Historic District was listed on national and New Jersey registers of historic places.”

Relevant goals in the 2023 Master Plan include strengthening the characteristics of the commercial areas while promoting a cohesive and recognizable identity for Maplewood; and to ensure safe and accessible mobility for all users including pedestrians, bicyclists, transit riders and motorists.

Other considerations include furthering the township’s green objectives and reducing automobile use while better utilizing where cars can park.

When attendees were invited to comment, one of the concerns was emergency plans. During superstorm Sandy, getting in and out of Maplewood wasn’t easy.

“The plan will include plans to mitigate,” Grygiel said.

Another resident reiterated that during the last few storms Maplewood Avenue stores took a hit.

“It’s a point well taken,” Grygiel said.

A resident was concerned about building more apartment buildings; that it’s “out of control” and “you don’t recognize where you are.”

The RB Zone permits building height of 50 feet, which is four to five stories. A resident called that “crazy” adding that the first building that comes to 50 feet is going to stun everyone. The comment was met with applause.

In agreement, an attendee said that 50 feet is “too high for an unusual village like ours.”

Another countered, “Five stories is completely appropriate. We need to allow for flexibility in development. I have a rare point of view. We have an opportunity to provide housing for people in our town. This is a key block.”

Someone else said, “The whole block could provide housing for people with low income.”

The Maplewood Theatre was a huge concern and many expressed their concerns and visions. Turning the theater into a non-profit was one of the ideas suggested.

“Other cities have done it,” Grygiel said. “It’s something we can look into.”

A woman who said she has lived in the town for decades called the theater “a national treasure” adding, “Gypsy Rose Lee was in that theater. The original ‘Porgy and Bess.’

It’s really a historic site. The Wellmont Theatre (in Montclair) was in ruins and it was saved. David Geffin has a foundation to save theaters. He’ll put millions into it. We shouldn’t just write it off.”

Parking was also brought up several times. One resident said that a parking garage is desperately needed.

Grygiel assured the plan will incorporate places for parking.

Offering a different perspective, an attendee remarked, “In a vibrant downtown parking is not a problem — walk, bike, cars moving slowly.”

A resident who came from Brooklyn, lived in Manhattan, and now lives in Maplewood said, “You can walk downtown without an agenda. Pop in places. Explore stores. I hope that stays.”

For additional information, visit: https://www.maplewoodnj.gov.