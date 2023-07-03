We made it! Class of 2023 celebrates

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — A graduation ceremony was held for the Nutley High School Class of 2023 on Thursday, June 15, at Tangorra Field.

The event began with music by the school’s orchestra and wind ensemble, a flag salute and the singing of “The Star Spangled Banner.

Senior Class President Marcella M. Blancato gave a welcome address, which was followed by Jacob A. Caney’s salutatorian speech and Isabelle V. Anderson’s valedictory address.

Principal Denis Williams addressed the students for a final time, afterwhich the class was officially accepted by Superintendent of Schools Kent Bania and Board of Education President Salvatore Ferraro and class advisors Jessica Lemire and Victoria Van Dyke.

Destinations for members of the class include Montclair State University, Rutgers, Oberlin College, the University of Delaware, Lehigh University, the University of Tennessee, the military, full-time jobs and the Parisian Beauty Academy.