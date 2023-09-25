West African organization hosts school superintendent at ‘Chat and Salute’ event

By Yvonne Nambe-Roach

Special to the Chronicle

If rain is a prophecy of “good fortune,” West Orange Public School System Superintendent Hayden Moore has a bright future.

In a filled to capacity room on a rainy Sunday morning, Sept. 10, at the Rock Spring Golf Club, the West Orange African Heritage Organization hosted a “Chat and Salute” brunch for the new superintendent, who is the first African American to hold the position.

Several community leaders and prominent residents, including Mayor Susan McCartney and Council Persons Bill Rutherford, Sue Scarpa and Asmeret Ghebremicael were there to chat with and salute the new superintendent.

Rutherford officiated the invocation and Dr. Akil Khalfani delivered the keynote address. Each speaker was united and consistent in keeping with the theme of educating our youth and preparing them to enter a complex, technological world. The program was navigated by the master of ceremonies, professor Brent Scott, vice president of WOAHO.

Former school board President Terry Trigg-Scales introduced and acclaimed the numerous and exemplary qualities of the new superintendent.

“I envisioned the greatness of Hayden and have always considered him a proponent for excellence in education,” said Trigg-Scales, who shared a brief history of his suitability, and preparedness and opened the floor for the “chat and salute.”

Questions from the floor were asked and the superintendent was thorough, precise and informative.

The superintendent thanked everyone for their questions and for attending the brunch, then, reminded all present that inclusion of the entire West Orange community was paramount. He said he would be the leader to assure that all voices are heard during his tenure.

The youth members of WOAHO, Tiye, Khalfani, Davion Brown, Jared Lisenco and Leonjah Wilson, with the tutelage of co-chairperson of the event, Kathy Lisenco, presented Moore with lanterns. Each lantern held a message of hope, solidarity, inspiration and great expectations. The youth members ended the presentation in unison with, “Please keep the light on for us!”

Moore responded with, “Always.”

The president of WOAHO, Yvonne Nambe-Roach, presented Moore with a plaque. Moore was also given “themed cupcake favors,” designed and donated by member Christine Farrier.