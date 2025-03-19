West Orange Chamber of Commerce hosting AI presentation

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange Chamber of Commerce will host a special presentation on “How to Use AI to Build a Website: Find Out How AI May Impact Your Business” on March 26 at the Rock Spring Golf Club.

The guest speaker for the presentation will be John Mitrano, who is the president and founder of Techdesigno, a digital design studio that teaches business owners how best to promote their businesses online, update their websites and enhance their online presence.

The event is free for members of the chamber and $20 for all others. The event is expected to start at 8:30 a.m. and run until about 10 a.m. Register at westorangechamber.com.