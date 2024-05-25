West Orange Dog Park is open for business

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It was a dog day afternoon, literally.

Mayor Susan McCartney invited the animal community, and dog lovers, to the official opening of the West Orange Dog Park, which was held on May 19.

Instead of a traditional ribbon cutting, there was a leash cutting.

Town historian Joseph Fagan introduced McCartney. Prior to cutting the leash, McCartney said, “This whole week the town celebrated love and unity. It’s one more day to visit your neighbors and meet your new neighbors.”

She thanked everyone involved with making the event happen, including former mayor Robert Parisi, his wife Sheila, and their dog Hank.

“They were so instrumental in getting this off the ground,” McCartney said.

Councilwoman Michelle Casalino was also in attendance.

The dog park is located on Executive Drive, behind the ShopRite. It’s two-acres with two fenced off areas, one for small dogs, 25 pounds or less, and another for large dogs. The park is landscaped with pea gravel. There are also pet waste bags and disposals, and drinking fountains for the dogs.

Michael Fonzino, director of the West Orange Health Department, said that all dogs must be licensed and there are rules that must be obeyed. A yearly pass to use the park costs $10 for West Orange residents and $20 for non-residents.

Fun activities for family and dogs at the grand opening included food trucks, a dog costume contest, pet vendors, dog treat bars, and dog portraits. Vendors included West Orange Animal Welfare League, Wonderlife Pups Photography, Joseph Denaro Pet Illustrator, Dogtopia, VCA Eagle Rock Animals Hospital, West Orange Animal Hospital, and Ascendia Bank. A Scream truck gave out free treats for dogs. Matt Hovey dressed as Sparky.

Members of Brownie Troop 20745 were a big part of the celebration, helping set up. The girls are second graders who were thinking about health concerns in the neighborhood, when they saw dog excrement. They wrote a letter to Mayor McCartney and she invited them to help out at the dog park opening.

“It’s part of their Brownie journey, completion of their Brownie quest,” said Yusuf, their Brownie leader.

“I’m excited for the dogs to have a safe place to play and have fun,” said Alexandra Huguet, a sales associate with Petco. “I hope to bring my dog here.”

Steve Steiner was there with his dog, Guni, a lab basenji. “I love the size,” he said.

“It’s in town, I’m excited,” said Lisa Mazurek, who was there with her French Bulldog, Winston.

Michelle Shandler was there with her daughter Peri and their Terrier mix, Danno.

“It’s so close, I can meet other residents,” she said. “I always go to Caldwell.”

Desire Baptiste was there with her golden doodle named Blue Baptiste. “I’m very happy. It’s new and I’m surprised. I live two blocks away. Being able to meet other dog owners, my pet will be with other dogs.”

The West Orange Dog Park will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor for the park, which will help secure equipment and amenities ensuring it meets high standards of quality and safety, contact Denise Urso at 973-325-4121.