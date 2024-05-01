West Orange gymnast competing in national championship

A West Orange resident will be among those competing in the USA Gymnastics Development Program National Championship May 9-12 in Florida.

Alana Walker, 17, a homeschooled student who has committed to Stanford University and their women’s gymnastics team, competes with the Boonton-based North Stars Gymnastics Academy.

Walker was one of 12 from the academy to qualify for the event by doing well at the USAG Region 7 Regionals held at the Nittany Valley Sports Center in State College, Pa. April 11-14, according to a press release.

Walker took second place in the all around competition by finishing second in the vault and floor, taking fourth in the beam and finishing with a score of 9.375 in the bars.

The USAG Gymnastics Women’s Program is composed of eight regions throughout the nation, representing all 50 states. Region 7 Gymnastics is the governing body of USAG gymnastics representing Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

The top seven all-around finishers and one alternate from each age group qualify to represent Region 7 nationally.

“We are proud to have so many of our talented athletes qualify to compete at these prestigious events,” said Ashley Umberger, CEO, part owner and head coach North Stars Gymnastics Academy. “Their hard work, dedication and perseverance have paid off, earning them an opportunity to compete and showcase their skills on a national level.”

At the national championships, the top four all-around athletes from each age division will make up the USA Development Program National Team and receive an invitation to participate in a special training camp. The event will be streamed live via a subscription service.