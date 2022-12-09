West Orange Hometown Champions’ Celebration to take place on Saturday, Dec. 10

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Hometown Champions’ Celebration will take place on Saturday Dec. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at West Orange Town Hall, located at 66 Main St.

Free parking is available at 57 & 80 Main St.

WOHS alum Justin Davis is the deejay, and Kevin Connelly, of NFHS Network, is the guest emcee.

There will also be free fan giveaways, on a first come, first serve basis, and photo opportunities.

The boys soccer team, under 23rd-year head coach Doug Nevins, won the North 1, Group 4 state sectional championship and finished as Group 4 state runner-up after tying Cherokee 1-1, but falling on kicks from the penalty area. They finished with an 18-3-1 record and was ranked No. 4 in the final state rankings by the Star-Ledger. 

The football team, under fourth-year head coach Darnell Grant, reached a state sectional playoff championship game for the first time in program history and beat Phillipsburg, 28-7, to win the title. They finished with an 8-4 record.

Photo Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media Association

