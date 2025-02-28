West Orange HS girls basketball team wins county crown

WEST ORANGE, NJ — When the season started, West Orange High School girls basketball head coach Caniece Williams said one of the goals was to win the Essex County Tournament title.

With a solid, returning nucleus, the Mountaineers had the ingredients to accomplish that goal.

Yes, the mission was accomplished. Behind a strong game from Rhyan Watt, the second-seeded Mountaineers held off top-seeded Montclair Immaculate Conception, 43-41, in the 50th ECT final at Essex County College in Newark on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Williams was elated for her team in winning the county title.

“I am just very proud to be the leader of this group of young ladies,” Williams said. “It feels amazing to be back here again and actually win! We’ve been manifesting this since the end of last season and to see it come true just feels surreal.”

WOHS, which improved to 21-7 on the season, denied Immaculate Conception’s bid for a four-peat ECT title. Immaculate Conception recently announced it will close at the end of the school year.

Sophomore guard Rhyan Watt scored 24 points, including hitting five 3-pointers, to lead the Mountaineers. Senior Kyley Gary-Grayson had nine points, four rebounds and four assists; senior center Anaya Karriem had eight points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots; and senior guard Jordyn Batts had two points and grabbed seven rebounds for West Orange, which won its second ECT. Its first county title came in 2019.

Trailing 22-16 at the half, the Mountaineers rallied in the third quarter, outsourcing Immaculate Conception, 22-7, to take a 38-29 lead. IC regained the momentum in the fourth quarter, but the Mountaineers held on to win the championship.

WOHS and IC split their two Super Essex Conference–American Division meetings this season.

In November, Karriem signed with North Carolina A&T and Gary-Grayson signed with Coppin State University, accepting athletic scholarships to continue their basketball careers on the Division 1 level. Gary-Grayson eclipsed 1,000 career points this season and now has 1,279 points. Karriem was nominated as a McDonald’s All-American.

WOHS is now looking to make a strong run in the postseason. They are the No. 1 seed in the New Jersey State Interscolastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament and will host No. 16 seed Memorial (West New York) in the first round on Thursday, Feb. 27. If they win, the Mountaineers will host the winner between No. 9 seed Passaic County Tech and No. 8 seed Paterson Eastside in the quarterfinals on Monday, March 3. The semifinals are Wednesday, March 5 and the final is Saturday, March 8, all at the higher-seeded schools. Morristown is the No. 2 seed.

The following is a Q and A with Gary-Grayson, Watt and Karriem.

Q: How does it feel to win the county championship and what does it mean to you to win the championship?

Gary-Grayson: It feels great to win the county championship, especially being that I am a senior. This was one of my main goals I wanted to accomplish when I leave high school.

Watt: It feels amazing. It really means a lot to me because we have worked so hard all season.

Karriem: It feels surreal a little bit. Four years ago, we were in this same position and I wasn’t a contributor. Now being in the role and able to contribute and also bring the title back to West Orange makes me smile.

Q: What makes this year’s team so special to play for?

Gary-Grayson: This year’s team is special to play for because it’s rare to have so much skill on one team. The bond off the court also makes this team worth playing for.

Watt: We have been through a lot this season; highs and lows, but we managed to pull through when we needed it most. This team has two committed seniors to play basketball at HBCUs (Historically Black College and University), which I’m very proud of.”

Karriem: Something that makes my team special is how hard we fight for each other. Last year, we had the chance, but this time, we understood the assignment. Also how much positive energy is on the floor – a mistake happens and we don’t dwell or allow our teammates to feel sorry. Next play. I wouldn’t change this dynamic for anything.

Q: What will be the factors to win a state championship?

Gary-Grayson: The factors to win a state championship is everyone staying healthy, continuing to work hard in practice, and doing what we’ve been doing, which is how we got the county ‘ship.

Watt: Some factors that will be crucial to winning a state title would be continuing to work hard, playing as a team and remaining humble. This will be the key to success!

Karriem: The factor to win the states is everyone being on the same page. When we have five girls hungry and ready to play, we are our best selves and team. Feeding the hot hand, too. Allowing Rhyan to ball out is what gave us this title! We have to keep playing as a team and giving it to God before we step on the floor.

Photo Courtesy of Cynthia Cumming