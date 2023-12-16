West Orange Library reopens at new location

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The West Orange Library, which had been closed since February 2023, has reopened at its new location, 10 Rooney Circle.

During an open house tour on Sunday, Dec. 10, a day before the library officially reopened, library Director David Cubie escorted a group of 20 throughout the innovative building.

The new location is 32,000 square feet, with three self-check-out stations, a teen space, four study rooms, plus two other small conference rooms. There’s also an outdoor patio with some vegetation and plants and a quiet study room downstairs.

“There’s still more to develop,” Cubie said. “Over time we’ll flesh it out.”

“I’m so excited,” said Robin Rockman, vice president of West Orange Public Library Friends.

Marge Mingin, president of the Library Board of Trustees added that they are planning a big gala in the spring.

Carol Ford of West Orange is happy that the library is closer to where she lives and that they can now hold events at the bigger facility.

“I think it looks beautiful,” Sandi Braush of West Orange said. “The location is good.”

Both Ford and Braush are happy about the extensive parking lot which has more than 300 spots. “A tenfold increase,” explained Cubie, who added that people complained about the lack of parking in the old building, which had only 32 parking spots. “The majority of people in town have cars,” he said. “It’s walkable and more accessible by automobile. It provides a safe place for children to go and study.”

Having a teen space was also an important part of the plan.

“Teenagers, they’re growing into independents. They want to have a place,” Cubie said. “In the past their books were intertwined with children’s books. I remember being a teen. The ego of the adolescent is, ‘I’m not a kid anymore.’ If you’re a teen and still stuck at the children’s dinner table, it’s insulting. It’s important for them to have their own space.”

Other issues the old building had were that if they held a musical event in the meeting room, it would bleed out — not good for those there for quiet study.

Jerry Sweeney has been president of the West Orange Public Library Friends group since it formed in 2016. Their mission is to “support, preserve and strengthen the library.” They also alert people of programs and expand awareness and appreciation of the library; and encourage people to make donations to the Friends group — or directly to the library.

“Money is used for programs or equipment at the library,” he said.

Sweeney agreed that the old library had restrictions on size.

“The new building is wired for a modern library,” he said. “When the prior library was built, there were no computers. The old library had little meeting space. The lower level was just occupied with storage.”

With a total new feel, the new building offers a lot more.

“It feels larger,” Sweeney said. “Much more open, much brighter, more welcoming, a lot more exciting, a lot more space for use — study space, meeting space. I said, ‘Wow.’ When people see it, I think they will believe it’s worth the wait.”

Cubie contrasted the spacious two floors of the new library to the former location.

“The old library was 25,000 square feet that had 10,000 square feet inaccessible to the public, Cubie said. “Our new library is 32,000 square feet. with more than 7,000 square feet dedicated specifically for community use.”

On Jan. 24, 1951, the West Orange Public Library was established after signing the incorporation papers. Its first location was at 46 Mount Pleasant Avenue. As the library grew and required more space, an addition was added in 1979.

The new library is located at 10 Rooney Circle behind Essex Green. Originally expected to have been opened this past spring, several factors caused delays, including supply chain issues.