West Orange remembers its fallen

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A Memorial Day Program was held on the steps of the municipal building on Monday, May 29.

The event included the Pledge of Allegiance, remarks by Mayor Susan McCartney, a wreath dedication, posting of the colors and retiring of the colors by the Air Force Junior Reserve Officers Training Corp. Color Guard.

Pastor Douglas Adams of the Joy Church of God gave the benediction and Chester Koch and Andrew Strom played “Taps.”

West Orange High School student Paige Palent sang “The Star Spangled Banner” and fellow student James Tibang sang “God Bless the USA.” The pair sang “God Bless America” together to end the event.

In remarks published in the event program, McCartney said the day was not about mourning but about praising and thanking those who died in the service of their country.

“We know what their sacrifice means to our community, our country, our world, McCartney wrote. “Today and every day they are in our thoughts with the deepest measure possible of unwavering admiration, pride and gratitude.”