West Orange St. Patrick’s Day celebrates Irish pride and heritage

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 69th annual West Orange St. Patrick’s Day Parade went off without a hitch on Sunday, March 13, along Main Street. Despite the snowstorm from the day before, marchers enjoyed a clear, sunny day. Leading this year’s parade were Mellen Dangler as grand marshal, and John A. DeMars Jr., Patrick F. Giblin, Bobby Lamb and Robert Swenson as deputy grand marshals.
Photos by Steve Ellmore
Cub Scouts, Essex County Sheriff’s Office, Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of the Oranges, Girl Scouts, Irvington High School, New Jersey State Police, Nutley Irish American Association, Orange High School, Seton Hall Prep, Shillelagh Club, St. Patrick’s Day, Turtle Back Zoo, West Orange Fire Department, West Orange High School, West Orange High School Marching Mountaineers, West Orange Hispanic Foundation, West Orange Police Athletic League, West Orange Police Department, West Orange Women’s Club, WOSD
COMMENTS