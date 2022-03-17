West Orange St. Patrick’s Day celebrates Irish pride and heritage

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 69th annual West Orange St. Patrick’s Day Parade went off without a hitch on Sunday, March 13, along Main Street. Despite the snowstorm from the day before, marchers enjoyed a clear, sunny day. Leading this year’s parade were Mellen Dangler as grand marshal, and John A. DeMars Jr., Patrick F. Giblin, Bobby Lamb and Robert Swenson as deputy grand marshals.

Photos by Steve Ellmore