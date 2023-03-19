West Orange student artists are exhibiting artwork at WOAC

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Advanced Placement Studio Art students will be exhibiting their work at the West Orange Arts Center for the next few weeks.

“Our students look forward to this their first gallery show,” said Heather Young, their teacher. “It gives them an opportunity to learn about gallery administration and the business side of an art career, in addition to enhancing their college application process.”

The students and Young went to the WOAC gallery in early March and met with WOAC Board members Lois Condon and Lisa Suss to install their exhibit. The artists exhibiting their work are: Calixta Cempron; Aaron Latchman; Axel Mantilla Correa; Anna Shelley; Ezra Simon; Kayden Tilus; Catherine Topps; Christopher Valere; and Rocky Zeppa.

The exhibit runs through Sunday, April 2,at the center, which is located at 551 Valley Road. The WOAC Gallery and Gift Shop hours are Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. and by appointment. The community is invited to an artists’ reception on Saturday, March 18, from 1-3 p.m.

This is the seventh year of the collaboration among WOHS Visual and Performing Arts Director Louis Quagliato and WOAC Board Member Lisa Suss. The WOHS Arts Program offers a variety of visual and aesthetic art courses designed for personal enrichment or in preparation for an art-related career.

Students are required to complete two semesters of foundation courses before proceeding to Advanced Placement Studio Art, producing portfolios for college admission and earning up to six advanced placement college credits.

“West Orange as a whole is an incredibly talented community as these young artists demonstrate,” said WOAC Chair Patricia Mitrano. “This exhibit gives us the opportunity to support and celebrate our rising stars in the art world.”

The West Orange Arts Council’s mission is to cultivate, inspire, and support the arts in West Orange.

For more info visit www.woarts.org, www.facebook.com/woac.org or call 862-500-1918.