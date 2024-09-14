West Orange teen wins national title in Ireland

West Orange resident Ciarán Brosnan recently captured a national title at the Irish Under 17 Track and Field National Championships.

On July 21, Ciarán, 16, traveled back to Ireland to represent his father’s track club, An Ríocht, at the National Championships.

Despite having raced extensively up and down the East Coast of the United States for West Orange High School, this event was Ciarán’s first competitive appearance in Ireland. Competing in the U17 400 meters, he won his heat in 52.82 seconds and then surpassed his own performance in the final with an impressive 50.58 seconds, securing the national title.

The victory was a family affair, with his grandparents, Denis and Catherine Brosnan, present to witness the triumph alongside his uncle, aunts, and cousins. Denis Brosnan founded An Ríocht track club 50 years ago.

Ciarán’s accomplishments have not gone unnoticed. He was recently added to the selection panel for the Irish U17 team set to compete against Scotland in August.

However, after a demanding first season, Ciarán decided to take a well-deserved break before gearing up for the cross country season back in New Jersey. He will resume his high school studies at Union Catholic High School this fall, after a stellar year at West Orange High School.

Ciarán’s journey in athletics began just a year ago, yet his rapid progress has been nothing short of extraordinary. During his time at West Orange High School, he enjoyed a successful cross country season, contributing to his team’s victory at the Super Essex County team event. His indoor season saw him compete at the New Balance Indoor Nationals, followed by participation in the New Balance Outdoor Nationals and the Championship of America final at the prestigious Penn Relays.

Looking ahead, Ciarán aims to defend his national title in Ireland next year and is setting his sights on achieving the qualifying times for the European Youth Olympics. He aspires to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Shane Brosnan, who has paved the way for him. Shane, a standout runner for West Orange High School and Union Catholic High School, is currently competing for Harvard. Last year, Shane claimed the Irish U20 5000M title and went on to represent Ireland at the European Cross Country Championship, where he helped secure the team title for Team Ireland.