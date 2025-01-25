West Orange’s Simon leads Ohio State football to national title victory

Photo courtesy of OSU
Cody Simon leaves the field after OSU defeated Notre Dame for the national championship.

West Orange native Cody Simon was a big part of the Ohio State University football team’s amazing season.

Simon, a 6-foot-2, 235-pound graduated senior linebacker, posted a team-high eight tackles to help the eighth-seeded OSU Buckeyes to a 34-23 win over No. 7 University of Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff Championship game on Monday night, Jan. 20, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Simon was named the Defensive Player of the Game.

It was the ninth national championship for the Buckeyes who ended the season at 14-2.

Simon, who had 11 tackles and two sacks when he was the Rose Bowl Defensive Player of the Game in the 41-21 CFP quarterfinal victory over previously-unbeaten and top-seed University of Oregon on New Year’s Day, finished the season with a team-high 112 tackles in 15 games played.

Simon is a graduate of St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, He was ranked No. 98 overall in the nation, No. 6 in the nation among linebackers and No. 1 in the state overall in the Class of 2020, according to 247sports.com.

 

