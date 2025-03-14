WO mayor tells Chamber of Commerce that town is ready to face challenges

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

West Orange Chamber of Commerce recently held its Annual Breakfast at the Rock Springs Golf Course.

Event Chair Paul Petrigrow offered opening remarks, expressing that this was a networking event to meet and greet others in the community. He thanked the sponsors and the club for hosting the breakfast.

Pastor Doug Adams led the flag salute and students Andrew Chan, playing the violin, and Matthew Emmanuel, on the cello, played a duet of the national anthem.

“We strive to make West Orange a thriving community,” Chamber Executive Director Sabrina Campbell said. “West Orange is a place where connection really matters. Our town brings people together.”

Current chamber president Ron Silikovitz introduced Tez Roro, who served as president the past two years, as a “remarkable individual and leader.” He presented her with a plaque for her service. He said that since Roro was on board membership increased from 68 to 100.

“Thank you,” Roro said. “I feel seen. I feel heard. Thank you everyone, I appreciate it.”

Adams returned to the podium to offer a prayer.

Then Petigrow introduced Mayor Susan McCartney, who has been a chamber member since 1997 and the first female mayor in the town’s 160 years.

“All this was made possible by unwavering support of my husband Joe,” she said.

McCartney gave a state of the township address, thanking many in the community and highlighting the accomplishments of township departments.

McCartney also mentioned the loss of two long-time West Orange employees, Theresa DeNova, who worked in the health department for 40 years; and Joe Pelose who worked several positions in the Department of Public Works.

She mentioned that West Orange will be highlighting Restaurant Week this month; and that the David Cassidy Historical Marker event will happen in July. She also said the Manor will remain a banquet facility.

The old location of the West Orange Public Library is now housing seniors, with only one apartment left. “The new library on Rooney Circle is wildly successful,” said McCartney.

Recently, there was a ribbon cutting for one of the Chamber’s sponsors, Dogtopia—a boarding and spa in town.

This year Earth Hour is happening on March 22 at 8:30 p.m. Beginning in 2007, Earth Hour has been known for the “lights off” moment, with individuals from around the globe switching off their lights to show symbolic support for the planet and to raise awareness of the environmental issues affecting it.

“When the lights go down, it’s an interesting phenomenon,” said McCartney.

In conclusion, she said, “I believe we are poised to face our current challenges with hope.”

After McCartney’s speech, West Orange High School Principal Oscar Guerrero presented several high school seniors with awards, including the following:

Andrew Chan is valedictorian for Class of 2025. He’s a violinist and an avid chess player.

Adarsh Jacob is salutatorian Class of 2025. He said he’s an “avid car guy” and belongs to the West Orange Auto Club.

Charlotte Lipschultz is a four-year member of the West Orange Marching Band. She plays oboe and is a two-year member of the fencing team. She plans to major in

environmental science and forestry.

Annanda Espina is a color guard captain and part of six honor societies. He said, “I’m really happy all my hard work paid off. Thank you, West Orange Board of Education.”

Matthew Emanuel is a member of the marching band and a cellist. He will be performing at Carnegie Hall on March 24. He said, “I’m very happy to grow up in West Orange. I’m grateful to the teachers I’ve had, being able to make the most of every day.”

Ainara Bouzas is passionate about dancing and president of the photography club. Ainara plans on majoring in environmental engineering.

Sebastian Ordonez is planning to go to Ohio State.

Amanda Walker has lived in West Orange her whole life and joined the marching band this year. She wants to major in biochemistry.

Gavin Jaskot is captain of the fencing team.

Nathaniel Thomas is a member of the marching band and part of the newspaper club. He wants to major in computer

engineering.