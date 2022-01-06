WO police officer shot during attempted robbery

WEST ORANGE, NJ — An off-duty West Orange police officer was shot while attempting to intervene in a robbery at Krauszer’s on South Valley Road in West Orange on Monday, Dec. 27, according to a statement from the town and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. The officer has not been named; his injury was not life threatening.

“The suspect’s firearm discharged one time before fleeing the scene. The suspect and vehicle were detained by Newark (police officers). A second, female suspect, not yet identified, is still being sought for questioning,” West Orange public information officer Joe Fagan said in a statement to the West Orange Chronicle on Monday, Dec. 27. “The officer was transported to a local hospital and has been treated and released. The scene was secured following the incident, and there was no further threat to public safety.”

On Tuesday, Dec. 28, the ECPO announced that Shaahid Forshee, 36, of East Orange, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

“A 27-year-old West Orange police officer entered a convenience store on South Valley Road and observed an altercation between two men. One of the men, Forshee, was allegedly armed with a handgun,” the ECPO press release said. “The officer intervened. It is alleged that, during the struggle, the suspect struck the officer with the gun and fired the weapon, striking the officer in the head. The bullet grazed the officer’s head, causing non–life-threatening injuries. The officer was taken to University Hospital, where he was in stable condition.”

The WOPD officer was unarmed at the time.

“The person who was arguing with Forshee fled the scene. Forshee also fled and was later arrested in Newark,” the release said. “He is currently being held in the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.”

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 877-847-7432.