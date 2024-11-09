WOHS celebrates Homecoming

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE — It was Homecoming Night at West Orange High School on Oct. 25.

Homecoming Royalty was crowned, the annual Band Night rocked the stands, the West Orange Police Athletic League cheerleaders made an appearance for Breast Cancer Awareness, the Steve DiGregorio recipients were announced, and West Orange took the win over Bloomfield 41-12 in the last home game of the season.

Several years ago, West Orange High School reformatted the annual homecoming king and queen program to become more inclusive. Faculty at the high school nominated six students this year and seniors were able to vote for their top two. Nyah McKinney and Kyle Cassidy were crowned.

Cassidy is the captain of the boys varsity soccer team and a member of the varsity wrestling team. He is a member of National Honor Society, Math Honor Society, and Interact club. He has volunteered at elementary schools in West Orange, Run for Nikhil, and TOPsoccer.

McKinney is the senior class president and the captain of the varsity cheer and lacrosse teams. She is co-editor-in-chief of the school newspaper, secretary of the Unity Club, a member of four honor societies, several clubs, and a student volunteer for United Asian Voices of West Orange. As a four-year varsity starter for the girls lacrosse team, McKinney is verbally committed to continue her academic and lacrosse career at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

The other nominees included:

Alexa Dias, who is Cheer co-captain, Student Council President, and a member of the orchestra. Dias donates time to mentoring and coaching future cheerleaders as well as pursuing her passion for music through practicing the violin and piano.

Kamya Jariwala is currently the public relations director for the Class of 2025 and has been an officer for the class since freshman year. Jariwala is also the vice president of the Asian Culture Club and the public relations director of Mu Alpha Theta. She regularly volunteers with the local organization United Asian Voices to plan, emcee, and advertise for community events hosted at WOHS or the West Orange Public Library and is also a volunteer tutor for the West Orange African Heritage Organization.

Eleanor Kukes is the senior drum major of the marching band and has played in the Wind Ensemble for three years. She participated in the All-State band this past winter. Kukes is a four-year varsity member of the girls lacrosse team and the vice president of the French Honor Society. Additionally, she is the president and co-founder of the West Orange Chapter of Best Buddies, and loves to crochet in her free time.

EahJay McAdams is a student-athlete that has been part of the West Orange family for four years. McAdams grew up in East Orange where he started his football career at the age of 5. He transferred to West Orange with the intention of excelling in the athletics department as well as academics. As a result of his hard work and dedication, he is an honor roll student. McAdams is expected to be a Division One football athlete. He has committed to Marshall University.

In addition to the nominees, each year WOHS selects two special royals:

William Debellonia was a kind, caring student who has a great sense of humor. He participates in the 18-21 program, is an avid swimmer and enjoys participating in the Play Unified program.

Siena Zeppa is a friendly and creative student who participates in the Internship program and Best Buddies Club. She enjoys working behind the scenes in all WOHS fall and spring productions, volunteering for the Interact Club and eating sushi.

The annual District Band Night rocked the stands during the game as music students from Edison, Roosevelt, and Liberty Middle Schools joined the members to play along with the Marching Band, led by Drum Major Leila Slaten.

District Band Night gives middle school students the opportunity to experience the Marching Band and enjoy the excitement of performing at a game. Both West Orange and Bloomfield High Schools recognized Breast Cancer Awareness Month with touches of pink on the uniforms of the football teams, cheerleaders, and marching band.

The West Orange PAL cheerleaders, under the direction of former board of education member Cheryl Merklinger, performed a special routine with the WOHS cheer team.

In a pre-game ceremony, Eajay McAdams from West Orange High School and Sebastian Urena from Bloomfield High School were named 2024 recipients of the Steve DiGregorio Young Men of the Year award, sponsored by the Super Football Conference and the New York Jets. High schools across NJ nominate high-character individuals who participate in their communities as well as on the field.

Steve DiGregorio was a beloved coach and family man that passed away in 2021 from pancreatic cancer following a storied high school and college football coach career. The SFC and NY Jets began the award program to honor DiGregorio’s memory.

The win put the Mountaineers’ season record at 7-2 and 5-0 in the Freedom Red Division heading into the playoffs. On Nov. 1, West Orange beat Linden 28-21 during the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 5 tournament.

West Orange moves on to the semifinal round vs. Piscataway on Nov. 8, in a game in Suriano Stadium beginning at 7 p.m.