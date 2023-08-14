WOHS grad working with Cleveland Browns

WEST ORANGE — Jordan Velez has had an interesting run since graduating from West Orange High School in 2014.

He’s worked with the New England Patriots, gotten a degree in athletic training from Sacred Heart University in 2018, earned a master of science degree in sports management from Florida State University in 2020, a doctorate in physical therapy from Stony Brook University in May and is now working for the Cleveland Browns.

While at West Orange, Velez was an accomplished wrestler. He won more than 100 matches, was a state qualifier, region finalist, two-time district champ, and county champ.

“I do feel like my experience at WOHS played a role in preparing me for college,” Velez said. “I must give almost all the credit to Stephan Zichella and the wrestling team at WOHS. Even more important were the values and work ethic I learned from Coach Z and the alumni. And through wrestling at WOHS I have made friends that I consider brothers, one of whom died in a tragic accident in 2019. We miss you CJ Morgan.”

During the summer of 2017, he was able to land a job as an athletic training intern for the Patriots.

“This internship exponentially improved my clinical skills as a healthcare provider and was my first glimpse and experience in the NFL. It taught me how much goes into running a medical team at the highest level,” he said. “That internship created more opportunities than I could have ever asked for.”

With a background in wrestling and rugby, Velez feels his dream would be able to work with professional athletes. He also loves teaching, and would love to create some sort of mentorship, or be an adjunct professor at a university.

“The most immediate goal is to be a Physical Therapist/Athletic Trainer at the professional level. Right now, I live in Cleveland, Ohio. I moved here after graduating from PT school and have been working as a seasonal intern PT/AT for the Cleveland Browns.”

In addition to all his training, Velez is committed to the practice of yoga.

“I started doing yoga on a challenge from my mom, who said she doubted I could handle yoga in a 100-degree room,” he said. “I took that challenge in 2016, and I have not stopped since. I received my 200-hour yoga certification in 2018, and have taught for three years in total. Yoga (for me) used to be all about the physical benefits. But now I use it to improve the mind-muscle connection, and for the mental clarity it provides for me. I recently started implementing some of the principles I have learned in Physical Therapy to my yoga classes.”