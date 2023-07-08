WOHS program boasts 100% college acceptance rate

By Cynthia Cumming Special to the Chronicle

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The curriculum at West Orange High School includes a unique elective called the Collegiate Institute that addresses the needs of average students that have the potential for greatness.

“We have about 88 students in the program,” said Patricia Aldworth, who has been an educator in the program for 12 years. “There are nine sections and seven teachers: three freshmen classes, and two sophomore, junior, and senior classes. Many of the students are the first-generation of their families that will be attending college, and our freshmen classes are already filled.”

TCI was originally called Advancement Via Individual Determination when it was created 12 years ago but former Principal Hayden Moore renamed the elective “The Collegiate Institute” to reflect its goal rather than the journey of a student. It retains the structure of AVID – an internationally recognized program – and boasts a 100% graduate and college enrollment rate.

The stated mission of TCI “is to ensure that all students, especially those in the academic middle, succeed in rigorous courses, enter mainstream activities in school, participate in college-prep activities, and become responsible participants in our democratic society.”

Middle school students are identified as “at risk”; students who tend to fall in the “C” average range that have struggled with organization and focus. These are students that have the potential to shine, but may need additional skills and support.

Students must apply to the TCI program, which is a regular elective, and teachers must also apply to be accepted as a TCI educator. Students will begin with a group of students (approximately 15) and remain with the same students and teacher all four years.

This fosters relationships and continuity as students learn the important organizational and study skills they struggle with. An important aspect of the program is the college application process, which also offers students everything they need to know about filling out the FAFSA, scholarships, college visits, and loans.

Parents are also expected to participate in workshops and events.

“TCI may appear “old school” because we use an agenda book,” Aldworth said, “but it’s important to learn organization and time management.”

Six key components of TCI address the “whole student”: Students; Tutors; Parents; Faculty; Curriculum and Community.

AVID methodologies are at the heart of differentiated instruction. They include writing to learn, inquiry, collaboration, organization, and reading. Students will maintain notes and binders, apply Taxonomy or Costa’s level of thinking, learn to take Cornell notes, attend seminars, and much more. They will be expected to take Honors and AP courses as they progress.

For the student, TCI is a one-period elective and they will receive five credits upon completion.

At the TCI Class of 2023 Celebratory Breakfast on May 31, graduating seniors Luis Aguilar and Justin Aska were each awarded $500 scholarships; 100 % of the seniors will be attending college in the fall.

Aldworth became emotional when concluding her remarks about TCI.

“You form a bond working with the kids and families for four years,” she said, “and we become a trusted source for them. You really come to love them.”