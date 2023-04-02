Women celebrated at black tie gala

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted Green hosted the seventh annual Black-Tie Gala at the Hilton hotel in East Rutherford on March 11.

The night was full of celebration for women from notable figures like Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss, Orange Mayor Dwayne Warren and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

Congresswoman Mikki Sherill spoke about Green’s dedication to removing guns off the streets of East Orange and honoring women during his administration.

“I admire your commitment to getting guns off the street in East Orange and yes, I would like to say for women’s history month, your promotion of women as well,” Sherill said. “I have to say thank you because it was not that long ago that individuals like myself and Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake did not have champions looking out and advocating for us. It is wonderful that Mayor Green invests in progress – that progress has made sure that women thrive, and I cannot thank you enough for that.”

Democratic Committee Chairman Leroy Jones Jr. also spoke during the event, using his time to honor women in public service for nurturing and raising children.

“During women’s history month and coming days off of celebrating international women’s

history day, this event is a testament to all the women in public service and beyond,” Jones said. “Whether they are moms, sisters, aunts or grandmothers, we honor these awesome women who give their time and nurture children. Ted and June Green have always honored that principle, so let us give all women a round of applause.”

Green spoke about the progress in East Orange over the years and how citizens of East Orange have contributed to that progress.

“East Orange is one city, one community with one goal, and that goal is progress,” Green said. “When you look around the room this evening, we are progressing because of every single one of you in this room this evening.”

June Green spoke about the struggles of being a first lady for the township and how many women initially feel unprepared for the role. She also spoke about the instilled pride she has in being the first lady of East Orange and striving to lead the city into a promising future.

“As President Obama said of first lady Michelle, she never asked to be first lady,” Green said. “The role was thrust upon her – the same is true for many of us because being first lady is not something that you go to college and take courses for. However, it is with great pride that I stand next to my husband as he leads this city to greatness.”

Green then highlighted other first ladies for the thankless work they do that often goes unrecognized and is sometimes underappreciated.

“The first ladies here tonight who stand next to powerful men but are powerhouses themselves – women who hold the thankless job of balancing their home, family, and their own careers, women who have traveled campaign trails unelected, unpaid, serving as their husbands closest and most trusted ally.”

Green presented six awards to fellow first ladies of New Jersey: “Today I am honoring my sisters in arms, the fabulous first ladies of New Jersey,” Green said. “Women with the heart and compassion to challenge and create progress for their communities, and who look good doing so.”

Karma Warren, April Vauss, Linda Baraka, Amelia Mapp, Laura Venezia and Jacqueline Jones all received awards for their outstanding service to their communities and for being strong upstanding women in politics.

After the awards ceremony, patrons enjoyed food and a celebration of miraculous women who make a difference in their communities through their diligence and consistency every day.

Mayor Green also took time to highlight the youth in the room who are giving back to their communities and making a difference as well, affirming his commitment to the next generation.

“I would also like to take this time to highlight members of the East Orange Engagement team,” Green said. “Young people who are helping to build bridges with the youth and keep them off the streets. I want to always make sure that our young people are in the room, because if they are not, how can we expect them to lead one day?”