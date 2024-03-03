WOPL’s innovative new location has plenty to offer children and teens

The West Orange Library opened at its new location, 10 Rooney Circle, near the end of 2023. Its innovative new building has much to offer, not just for adults, but for teens and children too.

Having a big teen space was part of the plan for the new building. In the old building, the teens had merely a corner, which was originally not intended for teen use according to Jane Sawyer, teen services librarian.

“It’s really a neat space,” she said. “It’s a lot bigger. When you walk in, you notice the difference in size. Teens have these really cool chairs, kind of like space-age. Rotating, comfortable. I always have to kick adults out of the teen area.”

The West Orange Library offers teen programs that are fun and gives them a chance to meet other teens. Their monthly game night gives them opportunities to give back and volunteer. They also have a teen advisory meeting once a month where teens come up with ideas they want to see.

“It’s an awesome group,” said Sawyer.

Sawyer is no stranger to working with young people. She started working at the front desk in the old West Orange Library building 10 years ago, while she went to school to get her degree to become an official librarian. Then she worked in the youth department for about six years.

Since the re-opening at the new location, Sawyer says that Game Night is the most popular amongst teens.

“People playing video games and board games,” said Sawyer. “People come and will bring friends they already know. Often, they’ll meet new friends.”

Sawyer pointed out that the library is seeking teen volunteers. “Just anyone in high school who wants to give back to the library,” she said.

She also encourages people to come visit the new youth and teen area. “We’d love to see them come check us out.”

“Everybody is very excited to see how spacious it is,” added Nashaya Lyons-Watson, youth services librarian. “There’s a play area; something for children of different ages.

They see how it’s upgraded from the original building to now.”

Lyons-Watson came onboard with the West Orange Public Library in December after being with the South Orange Public Library for nine years. She said that the children’s programs started out slow in December with 20 people in Story Time, growing to 30 to 35 people.

“A good group of kids and parents that enjoy Story Time,” she said.

In addition to Story Times, they’ve also had good attendance with crafts programs, Valentine’s Day, and Black History Month with 75 kids participating.

“We’re touching on all the holidays,” said Lyons-Watson. She’s also trying to grow a book group with children reading all different genres of books.

“I’m happy to be here, being with them during this new start,” she said.

Visit the West Orange Public Library at: https://www.wopl.org/