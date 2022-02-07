WOSD teachers of the year honored at BOE meeting

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange School District honored its Governor’s Educator of the Year winners at a meeting on Jan. 24, wishing them good luck in their quest to be named the county educator of the year and then ultimately the state educator of the year.

Teachers, school counselors, paraprofessionals and school nurses are all eligible for the program. Each school in the district named its own educator of the year, a process that was led by the school principal. Several schools named two winners, based on who qualifies as an educational support staff member.

“It’s really appropriate that we come together tonight to recognize these exemplary educators in this district at this time,” Superintendent Scott Cascone said at the meeting. “I never cease to be amazed by the human spirit and the strength of the human spirit that is on full display here in West Orange.”

The omicron variant of COVID-19 and the resulting rise of cases within the district have created challenges for the staff and students in West Orange in recent weeks, and Cascone said he is proud of the way they have handled the adversity.

“I am overwhelmed with pride in the way our staff, our administrators, our teachers, our counselors, our custodians, our bus drivers have continued to persevere through that,” he said. “I really think the character of a community is revealed in times of challenge, and this community continues to reveal its character on a daily basis. I’m tremendously proud and grateful for everyone in this community.”

Each recipient was presented at the meeting with a plaque commemorating their award. Winners included Betty Maddalena Early Learning Center social worker Shari Whitman, Gregory Elementary School physical education teacher Lisa Asman, Hazel Elementary School basic skills teacher Karen Lott, Kelly Elementary School basic skills teacher Cynthia Cooney, Kelly guidance counselor Florence Chirichiello, Mount Pleasant Elementary School nurse Brianna Grasso, Redwood Elementary School resource room teacher Kristen Dunleavy, Redwood paraprofessional Nancy Hopkins, St. Cloud Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Tara Capra and Washington Elementary School ESL teacher Luz Latimer.

Middle school winners included Edison Middle School math teacher Jessica Byrne, Liberty Middle School seventh-grade English teacher Nancy Silva and Roosevelt Middle School math teacher Nicole Eoon. At WOHS, school psychologist Lee Cohen and family and consumer sciences teacher Anthony Perconti were honored by Principal Hayden Moore.

“When we talk about education, sometimes we think about the classroom or subject matter, but Anthony does a little more than that,” Moore said at the meeting about Perconti. “He gives our students who have special needs a chance to be in the workforce. Anthony doesn’t just do this with the theory in the classroom, he actually job-places our students and monitors their progress.

Anthony is more than just an educator in this building — he’s an educator in our community.”

BMELC Principal Connie Salimbeno introduced preschool teacher Elizabeth Rubin, one of that school’s teachers of the year for 2022.

“She works with an extremely challenging young population and is able to differentiate her instruction to meet the needs of each of her learners,” Salimbeno said at the meeting. “She takes the time to model, train and follow up with her classroom staff so they exhibit the (necessary) skills and demeanor in their instruction. Ms. Rubin is professional, dedicated and committed to the learning of her students.”

Mount Pleasant Principal Julie DiGiacomo presented kindergarten teacher Ali Fazzio with one of her school’s two awards, saying that the 16-year teaching veteran has taught at both the elementary and upper-grade levels.

“Kindergarten in Ms. Fazzio’s classroom is not only rigorous, but most importantly, it’s fun,” DiGiacomo said at the meeting. “She is excellent with technology and has creatively integrated various platforms and software into her curriculum. Ms. Fazzio is a leader at Mount Pleasant. She takes the time to get to know those around her and wants others to feel comfortable. She has a wonderful sense of humor and is often seen dressing up in one kind of costume or another, depending on the event or holiday. We can count on Ms. Fazzio to make us laugh and bring joy to our school.”

Xavier Fitzgerald, the principal of Edison Middle School, awarded his school’s educator of the year honor to math teacher Jessica Byrne. Fitzgerald met Byrne 17 years ago, when she first began teaching at EMS, and she later left the school. Eventually, she called Fitzgerald and asked if he would be willing to hire her again.

“Being a former math teacher, I know math is not everybody’s favorite subject,” Fitzgerald said at the meeting. “So when you find someone who can make math engaging, when you find someone who can make math fun, when you find someone who can build rapport, and year after year after year the parents, fellow teachers and students come back and say what a great teacher you are, then there’s not much more I need to say.”