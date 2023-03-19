YMCA gets grant to fight mental health crisis

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange YMCA will benefit from a $337,000 federal grant given to the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges to bolster the Y’s mental health services for staff and the community.

“This award will support our efforts to build a strong foundation for addressing the mental health crisis facing our communities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Daniel P. Elwell Sr., chief development officer for the Metropolitan YMCA.

This award is part of a package of projects included in the $1.7 trillion Fiscal Year 2023 government funding bill, according to a press release from the Y.

The Y plans to use this money to hire three new licensed and credentialed mental health professionals. These staff would serve their assigned branches in supporting staff and community members dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues through strategies that promote mental wellness, early intervention, and support for recovery.

“Adverse childhood experiences such as poverty, racism, and violence contribute to poor health outcomes in children and have increased in incidence since the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ).

The Metropolitan YMCA, which is utilized by more than 35,000 people, has branches in East Orange, Livingston, Maplewood, New Milford, Hardyston, Stillwater and Wayne.

Last year, the Metro Y began to lay out a multi-faceted strategy to address mental health both internally and in the community. The Y has already trained 45 staff members in Mental Health First Aid, created a Mental Health Task Force, and hired a Mental Health Director to serve all of its seven branches with the support of grant funding from both the Novartis Foundation and Edward W. and Stella C. Van Houten Memorial Fund, the release said. The Metro YMCA also received a $25,000 grant through The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey, which will be used to train Y staff in identifying and responding to early signs of mental health-related challenges.

The goal of the training is for staff to be able to recognize when a person is struggling with mental health challenges, respond in an appropriate manner, and refer the person or family to outside resources, if necessary.

With the federal government funding, newly hired mental health professionals would be able to facilitate additional training as well.

While the initial focus is on training frontline staff to better respond to mental health challenges, the Y is currently building the framework to offer more mental health resources in the community, and the federal government’s award will support those efforts, the release said..

National health authorities like the CDC report a significant uptick in mental health conditions including anxiety and depression. Mental health professionals estimate that more than 60 percent of childhood mental health issues go undiagnosed or treated due to stigma and lack of available services, the release said. YMCA staff in youth-serving programs like child care and summer camp have reported seeing an increase in behaviors associated with mental health disorders, such as aggression, lack of sleep, and stress, exacerbated by the pandemic.

“By having dedicated mental health professionals available to our staff, members, and the community, we can help the thousands of adults and children who come to the Y each day get the resources they need to live healthier in spirit, mind, and body,” said Laura McCann, Mental Health Director at the Metro YMCA of the Oranges.